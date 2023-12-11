The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested four people over alleged armed robbery, fraudulent swapping of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and illegal possession of firearms in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested during separate operations by operatives from various police divisions in the state.

The police spokesperson said the arrest of the suspects followed tip-offs about their activities in the areas.

“The Command’s police operatives serving in Independence Layout Police Division on 07/12/2023 at about 5 p.m., upon receipt of a distress call on an armed robbery operation, hasten up to Phase 2 Axis of Independence Layout and arrested one male suspect, Chukwudi Nweze aged 29, while his cohorts escaped. One locally fabricated pistol was recovered from him,” he said.

“Similarly, on 26/11/2023 at about 10.45 p.m., police operatives from the Command’s New Haven Police Division intercepted and arrested one Chibuike Omeje, 26, along Chime Avenue in New Haven, Enugu. His cohorts escaped, while one locally fabricated double-barrelled pistol was recovered from him,” Mr Ndukwe added.

More arrests

Mr Ndukwe said, in a related development, police operatives also intercepted and arrested the third crime suspect, Chidubem Alozie, for alleged illegal possession of two live cartridges.

The police spokesperson said the operatives arrested the suspect during a routine stop and search operation along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway at about 11.50 a.m. on Wednesday.

He added that, in a separate operation, the police operatives serving at Uwani Police Division, working with other security agencies, along Agbani Road in the state arrested another crime suspect, Ogbonna Aneke, 26, on the same Wednesday for allegedly engaging in swapping of ATM cards.

“The suspect and his accomplices, who escaped, swapped the ATM card of the bank’s customer before his arrest,” he said.

The police spokesperson said several banks’ ATM cards bearing different names were recovered from the suspect.

He added that the suspect confessed to having repeatedly committed the fraudulent act of ATM card swapping with his fleeing gang members.

“All the suspects shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once on-going investigations into the cases are concluded,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has reiterated the commitment of police to ensure maximum security in the state during this yuletide, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu urged residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to support the police and other security agencies with information that will aid them in the fight against crimes in the state.

