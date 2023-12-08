Following the devastating accidental bombing in the Tudun Biri community of Igabi local government area in Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has offered comprehensive assistance for the victims and their families.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, on Friday, Governor Sani also expressed his heartfelt concern for wounded persons currently undergoing medical treatment at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital. Mr Sani committed to covering all their medical expenses.

Additionally, the governor pledged to provide financial, psychological, and emotional aid to the orphans who lost their caregivers in the tragic incident.

Mr Sani spoke during a meeting with a distinguished delegation from the Federal Government led by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Others in the delegation included the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Governor Sani also conveyed his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promptly addressing the situation by ordering a thorough investigation into the incident.

He assured the delegation that the findings of the investigation would be made public. He emphasised President Tinubu’s commitment to compensating the victims’ families and initiating the reconstruction of critical infrastructure in the Tudun Biri community.

“The Vice President announced today that the Pallako programme under his office, Mr President has also directed that it should start in Kaduna and in this very community. That is the community that has been affected by this unfortunate incident, Tudun Biri, because of the fact that they have lost everything”.

“So they are going to rebuild the houses and also provide a hospital for them. They will also provide farming facilities for them, build schools for them and create a city for them right now. So I want to thank Mr President and the Vice President”, said the Governor.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu, conveyed their sympathies and expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Kaduna State during this challenging period.

