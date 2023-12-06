Bauchi State Police Command said it has arrested those allegedly behind the murder of a student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi (ATBU), Joseph Agabaidu.

Mr Agabaidu was stabbed and killed on Monday as he tried to stop hoodlums from snatching the bag of a female student, Philomena Ahobee.

Ms Ahobee is a student at the Abubakar Tattari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP).

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the police command, Ahmed Wakili, said the suspects were arrested following the directive of the Commissioner of Police of the state, Auwal Musa.

“Following the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, to mop up criminal elements hibernating around Yelwa Axis, the command has arrested five suspected miscreants including an 18-year-old girl.

“The girl was arrested for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, receiving stolen property, and causing grievous hurt.

“The suspects terrorising the Yelwa axis ran out of luck when the Commissioner of Police gave a marching order to the Divisional Police Officer to crack down on all criminals disguising themselves as students around the area”, Mr Wakili said.

He said the suspects were Umar Saidu, 20 years old; Florence Jeremiah 18 years old; Sani Abdullahi aka Bamba, 27 years; Bello Adamu aka Omata 19 years old; Adamu Musa aka Mai-anguwa 25 years old, all from Yelwan Kagadama area of the state.

Mr Wakili said Mr Abdullahi who is also known as Bamba, together with Ms Jeremiah, stole a motorcycle from a commercial motorcyclist after hitting him on the head with a stick.

“During interrogation, the 18-year-old girl confessed to having taken Okada from the Awala roundabout to Yelwa area with the intention of snatching his motorcycle as planned with her boyfriend.

“The prime suspect, Sani Abdullahi, who works as a carpenter, confessed to having masterminded the plan and connived with his girlfriend, Florence to execute it”, he narrated.

Mr Wakili stated that the investigation revealed that the said Sani Abdullahi had previously conspired with Umar Saidu, Adamu Musa, Bello Adamu, and three other suspects who are now at large and robbed about three persons.

“Murtala Yusuf 47 years of Baffajo Road Yelwa was robbed of his Haojue motorcycle valued at N 380,000, but sold it N80,000 to one Adamu Sabiu who was equally arrested.

“Hamidu Abdu, 34, of the same address stole Infinix Note 5 phone valued at N30,000, a Haojue Lucky motorcycle valued at N180,000.

“The house of one Ibrahim James 35, of the same address, was raided and his Gionee M12 phone valued at N96,000 and an ITEL phone valued at N69,2000 were stolen”, the spokesperson said.

