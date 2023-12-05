Fifteen years after a life-altering accident that claimed his two arms, Quadri Taiwo, a former staffer of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), has been paid N30 million compensation.

The N30 million cheque was presented to Mr Taiwo by the management of Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Ltd (NELMCO) on Tuesday during the sitting of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition.

Background

Mr Taiwo was serving as an industrial trainee at the PHCN when the incident occurred on 5 May, 2008.

The victim, a student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, was working on a power line when the incident happened. Despite notifying the station before embarking on the repair work, there was a sudden supply of electricity to the line which caused instant electrocution.

Following the incident, Mr Taiwo approached the House in 2016 through a petition submitted by Wale Raji (APC, Lagos).

The 8th House of Representatives subsequently awarded N50 million but it was reviewed upward to N100 million by the 9th House.

After a series of negotiations between Mr Taiwo and NELMCO, the N30 million was agreed upon by the parties.

Presentation

The CEO/ MD of NELMCO, Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas, in her remarks, pledged support for Mr Taiwo and his family aside from the compensation package.

“We are very sympathetic to Mr Taiwo’s plight and we are very dedicated to ensuring that liabilities such as this are settled timely.

“NELMCO hopes that this would help to elevate the suffering of Mr Taiwo and his family. We will continue to provide support for him when and where we can,” she said.

Speaking on the settlement, Mr Raji, who submitted the petition, said NELMCO should help the victim with new prosthetic arms because the current ones he is using has a shelf life of 15 years.

He commended Mr Taiwo for enduring the long journey to justice.

“On the artificial limbs, we would appreciate a new one. The one he is using was made in India and it has a shelf life of 15 years. It is creating a lot of discomfort for him,” Mr Raji said.

While the hearing was ongoing, Mr Taiwo’s wife, who was seated beside her husband, could not hold back the tears from her eyes as she helped her husband put on and off the microphone during the engagement with the lawmakers.

Taiwo’s emotional message

The victim, who requested to speak in the course of the hearing, described the incident as a “life-altering” event that has changed the trajectory of his life.

He stated that it has taken the support of his wife to keep on going while the petition lasted, adding that his co-worker died instantly.

“I want to thank God for my life. We were two when it happened, the second person died instantly,” Mr Taiwo said while appreciating everyone connected to his case.

The Chairman of the Committee on Public Petition, Micheal Etaba, urged NELMCO to consider a compensation package for the family of the other victim.

“Mr Taiwo, you almost moved everyone to tears. Your wife had earlier caused people to almost cry. You also added to it,” Mr Etaba said while congratulating the victim and his family.

The cheque was subsequently presented to Mr Taiwo’s wife, who signed all the relevant documents.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Mr Taiwo said the N30 million compensation cannot heal the trauma he suffered, adding that the incident halted his education.

“Without undermining what National Assembly’s effort—well, the N30 million could probably improve my life but psychologically it cannot erase anything. Is it the education that has been trashed? Is it my social-cultural life that cannot be healed? I thank the National Assembly for intervening, but it is nothing.

“I could not complete my programme even though I had only one year to go when the incident happened. Since then, it has been very traumatic for me and my family. One of the saddest things for me is being unable to complete my education.

“It has not been easy but thanks to my dear wife, who has been very supportive. She was God-sent to me. I hope things will improve and my life will improve,” he said.

Operating phone with legs

Mr Taiwo also demonstrated how he operates phones with his foot, stating that he has trained himself to use his foot to operate phones.

“Although, I operate phones with my legs—I use Facebook and tweet. Yet, it has not been easy because you rely on people for everything,” he said.

The House Committee on Public Petition is a quasi-judiciary body with the power to hear cases on rights violation.

