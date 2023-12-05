Nigerians have criticised two agencies of the federal government, whose heads chose Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to announce a partnership meant to be executed back home.

The agencies – the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the National Agency for Science & Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) – signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding MoU), in Dubai on the sidelines of the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), a United Nations-organised gathering on climate change.

The celebratory announcement of the partnership seemingly to justify their participation in the conference and the government-funded trip to Dubai, angered many Nigerians who believe it was a waste of scarce public resources.

This is even as Nigerians have condemned the country’s large number of delegates funded by the government to the conference, in the face of economic hardships millions of Nigerians are grappling with back home.

Of the 1,411 participants from Nigeria, the government said 422 attended at the expense of public funds.

REA, NASENI ‘Dubai’ Partnership

On Sunday, the REA and NASENI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in Dubai.

Both agencies are Abuja-based and are meant to execute the project back home in Nigeria.

While the REA is saddled with the responsibility of powering rural Nigerian communities, NASENI has the mandate of coordinating the proliferation of technologies developed in the country.

“This Memorandum of Understanding signifies not only a partnership but a pact to empower lives through the transformative power of clean and accessible energy,” the Managing Director of the REA, Ahmad Salihijo, was quoted to have said about the MoU in a post published on the Agency’s X handle.

“At the REA, we are inspired by the prospect of leveraging the strengths of both organisations. Together, we will navigate the intricate landscape of research and development, driving innovation that will redefine the energy landscape of our nation.”

The REA X handle also listed the objectives of the MoU to include collaboration in research and development of projects, setting of standards and enforcing quality in electrifying underserved communities in Nigeria.

Other objectives of the MoU as posted on X is: “To share knowledge, data, and information related to rural electrification; To promote the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and biomass, in rural electrification projects, contributing to sustainability and environmental goals.

“Aid the development and maintenance of infrastructure necessary for rural electrification, including power distribution networks and access to energy services; To collaborate on the development of policies, regulations, and guidelines that support the expansion of rural electrification efforts.

“To establish mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating the progress and impact of rural electrification projects, ensuring accountability and transparency.”

‘Police Go Green’

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, an official also considered to have unnecessarily swollen the ranks of the Nigerian delegation to the conference, launched a Nigerian Police initiative to be implemented in Nigeria in Dubai.

Mr Egbetokun, who played no consequential roles at the event, said the NPF would unveil the Nigeria Police Green Initiatives (NPGI) as an effort to drive low-emission engagements and boost effective policing in Nigeria.

He said the Nigerian police emission reduction programme is a sustainable development programme aimed at deploying green initiative solutions to support Nigeria’s transition to a low carbon emission programme and also boost the Force’s operational efficiency and capacity to fight crime and maintain law and order in Nigeria.

The IGP explained that the main objective of the NGPI, among several others, is to encourage lifestyle change among officers of the police force in Nigeria.

He said the initiative will facilitate the adoption of solar power across all police barracks and colleges.

“It will help to lighten up security with solar power to reduce security vulnerability,” he noted, adding that the Police Go Green initiative is the latest milestone in Nigeria’s green and sustainable journey.

Nigerians express displeasure

But Nigerians on social media, particularly X, have criticised the decision of the officials to choose Dubai to announce the initiatives, describing it as an avoidable financial burden on Nigeria’s ailing economy.

In his post, a Nigerian journalist, Eniola Daniel, wondered why both agencies whose driving distance is less than 10 kilometres apart, had to travel more than 5,000 kilometres to sign the agreement.

Shame 😭😭😭. REA and NASENI left Abuja, Nigeria to sign MOU in Dubai

Shame on @TheREANigeria

and @NASENIHQ

The driving distance between the two agencies is less than 10km in Abuja but they traveled 5,360km (2900 nautical miles) to Dubai to sign the agreement.

When… pic.twitter.com/KaVAd5tzix — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) December 4, 2023

On his part, @FinPlanKaluAja1 also criticised the IGP’s attendance at the conference.

“The Inspector General of Police is in Dubai to attend the COP. Pray, what is the business of the IGP in a climate conference in Dubai?” he posted.

The Inspector General of Police is in Dubai to attend the COP. Pray, what is the business of the IGP in a climate conference in Dubai? — Kalu Aja (@FinPlanKaluAja1) December 5, 2023

Another X user, @Oserume1, tweeted: “REA and NASENI are based in Nigeria, but they went to Dubai to sign MOU with themselves??? I keep saying it APC will finish Nigeria with lies and propaganda!”

REA and NASENI are based in Nigeria, but they went to Dubai to sign MOU with themselves??? I keep saying it APC will finish Nigeria with lies and propaganda! https://t.co/UhQJLkJgYh — Anti-Agbado! (@Oserume1) December 3, 2023

@BuikeOnah posted: “Two Nigerian agencies with offices in Abuja went to Dubai to sign a memorandum. But na Papa Biliki go tighten belt.”

Two Nigerian agencies with offices in Abuja went to Dubai to sign a memorandum.

But na Papa Biliki go tighten belt. — Ude asuru na mba, nu ya na mba. (@BuikeOnah) December 4, 2023

In an opinion article published by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, said the trip to Dubai by REA and NASENI “to sign a joint Memorandum of Understanding and make a song and dance out of it” is “the very height of buffoonery and stupidity.”

