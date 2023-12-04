The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has received the shocking news of the unintended loss of lives and injury of some Muslim faithful after a drone operation by the Nigerian Army on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

The affected residents had gathered to mark Maulud festivities at Tudun Biri Community, Igabi Local Government Area when the incident took place.

A statement on Monday by Governor Sani’s Spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu said Mr Sani has ordered a thorough investigation to forestall future occurrences by immediately convening an emergency security meeting that had in attendance representatives of the Nigerian Army, the Commissioner of Police, Director of the Department of State Services and the Chairman of JNI Kaduna State chapter.

“I have ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic incident. We are determined to prevent a repeat of this tragedy and reassure our people that their protection would be prioritised in the sustained fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

“I have also directed the immediate evacuation of the injured to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for emergency medical attention. The Government will be responsible for their treatment and related logistics,“ Governor Sani said.

While appealing for calm in the affected communities, Governor Sani stated that: “Search and rescue operations in the area are ongoing. The State Government has dispatched top government officials to the area to assess the situation, reach out to the families of the victims and advise the government on the immediate actions and measures to be taken to lessen the pains of the families of the victims.”

Speaking on behalf of the people of Kaduna State, the Governor extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy and total recovery of the injured who are currently receiving treatment at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

“The Kaduna State Government regrets the loss of lives and remains committed to ensuring that residents continue to live and conduct their legitimate businesses without fear,” the Governor concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

