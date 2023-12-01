Some unknown gunmen have attacked the residence of the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday, left properties destroyed, but no life was lost.

This is contained in a statement by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

Mr Oyekanmi said security personnel engaged the gunmen in a gun battle for over 30 minutes.

“In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December 2023, around 3.30 a.m., gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived. While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle.

He added that a team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence.

The commission, therefore, called for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for its personnel and assets in Kogi State.

Kogi and unfolding violence

The Kogi election was one of the three off-cycle governorship elections held on 11 November. They were the first elections conducted by the electoral commission since the disputed 2023 General Elections.

While the PDP candidate won in Bayelsa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates won in Imo and Kogi states.

READA ALSO:

Although the Kogi election that returned the candidate of the ruling APC, Usman Ododo, as the winner was more peaceful than expected, the state of calmness in the state appears to be taking a new turn.

On Thursday, a mob besieged the INEC Lokoja office, preventing lawyers of political parties involved in the elections from inspecting documents and materials used in the election.

INEC said it took the intervention of the Nigerian Army to calm Thursday’s situation.

In its election observation report shortly after the elections, the Civil Society Organisation, Situation Room, said INEC’s performance was subpar and described the election as a setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

Noting reports of result falsifications, and logistical challenges, the organisation said INEC did not show that it had learned from the mistakes of the past.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

