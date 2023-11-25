Newcastle United secured a comprehensive 4-1 victory over 10-man Chelsea at St James’ Park as the Geordies ripped apart the away side.

Newcastle started brightly and took the lead in the 13th minute through Alexander Isak, who coolly slotted home after being slipped in by 17-year-old Louis Miley.

Chelsea responded quickly, and Sterling equalised from a free-kick 10 minutes after the Magpies took the lead. The game continued to be an open affair, with both sides creating chances.

Joelinton missed a gilt-edged headed opportunity for Newcastle, while Conor Gallagher spurned a decent opening for Chelsea after Nick Pope’s error.

Newcastle went ahead for the second time in the 60th minute when Jamal Lascelles headed home from an Anthony Gordon cross. Just a minute later, Joelinton made it 3-1 after capitalising on a Thiago Silva error.

Chelsea’s misery was compounded in the 73rd minute when Reece James was sent off for a second yellow card offence. His first was for kicking the ball away.

Newcastle took advantage of their numerical advantage and added a fourth goal in the 83rd minute through Gordon, who sidestepped Benoit Badiashile and placed his shot away from Robert Sanchez.

The win was a much-needed one for Newcastle, who are gradually punching their way into the top four. Chelsea, on the other hand, continue to flip-flop, with their manager under pressure and their players lacking consistency.

Other games

Elsewhere, West Ham, Brighton, and Bournemouth all won away from home on Saturday.

At Turf Moor, the Hammers battled to a dramatic 2-1 win. After a barren first half, Jay Rodriguez gave Burnley the lead five minutes after the restart.

Burnley maintained their narrow lead for an extended period, only to see their hopes dashed by Dara O’Shea’s own goal in the 86th minute. The Hammers snatched victory with Tomas Soucek’s goal in stoppage time.

For Bournemouth, they were more emphatic about their 3-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

There was also a historic moment in the Premier League on Saturday as Luton Town recorded their first-ever home win in the elite division.

The Hatters piped Crystal Palace 2-1 to move four points away from the relegation zone.

