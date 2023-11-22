Olamiju Alao-Akala, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ogbomosho Federal Constituency, has emerged as the Chairman of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the 10th National Assembly.

Mr Alao-Akala, who is the son of the late Oyo State Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, was declared the chairman of the forum on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex.

The legislator was nominated unopposed by the members of the YPF.

He succeeds Kabir Tukura, a lawmaker from Sokoto State, who served as the chairman of the forum in the Ninth Assembly.

The YPF was established in 2003 to help young legislators understand issues and equip them with the knowledge and skills to be better lawmakers. It consists of members of parliament who were 40 years of age at the time of election.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Alao-Akala said the forum is a platform to amplify the voices of young legislators in the parliament.

He promised that the platform would continue to allow young lawmakers to contribute to the development of the National Assembly.

“For me, leading the YPF, which is made up of active young legislators like me, is akin to leading the family to success, growth and achievement of goals. I will, therefore, not take this opportunity lightly, and I will do my best to make sure that I build on the legacies and achievements of my predecessors.

“The YPF is a platform designed to empower and amplify the voices of young lawmakers, enhance our active participation in both the legislative process and leadership position. It serves as an important channel for young parliamentarians to contribute significantly to the work of the parliament while advancing the interests of the next generation and our nation.

“I will continue to explore avenues of growth for us all, while also inviting my fellow young parliamentarians to note that the YPF is anchored on the principle of “no decisions about us without us,” he said.

Mr Alao-Akala said he has been involved in the activities of the YPF across the world, hence, he is adequately prepared to lead the organisation.

“It might interest you to know that in the few months of my being in the National Assembly, I have been actively involved in the programmes and activities of the YPF.

“I participated in the Core Legislative training in Uyo, I attended the 9th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi, Vietnam and the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Luanda, Angola, which events have no doubt opened my eyes and exposed me to the responsibilities of the YPF in particular, and the National Assembly in general,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

