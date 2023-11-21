Olalade Ajayi, Jide Ojo and Judah Wilson will headline the November edition of the Guest Writer Session on the 25th by 4:00 p.m. on the platform of the Abuja Writers Forum (AWF).

The event will include live music among other side attractions.

Ms Ajayi is a writer, a podcast host, an award-winning poet and a women and child rights advocate.

In 2016, her poem, “The Allocation” won the 1st runner-up place in the Nelson Mandela Day Poetry prize. She has also won several poetry competitions in her Poetry Community and has been published on several Journals including www.pleaseseeme.com.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics from the University of Ado-Ekiti, a Masters of Public and International Affairs from the University of Lagos Nigeria. She hails from Osin Ekiti and lives in Lagos with her Family.

The Rheavolution is her second publication, having first published ‘We the People’ a collection of satiric poems reflecting issues in her nation in 2017.

In 2021, the author was nominated by the United States Mission in Nigeria to participate in the Iowa Writers Digital Programme (creative writing and health care) where she was prompted by one of her tutors to start a Bibliotherapy podcast called the DOHS podcast, which in turn has spiralled into a non-governmental organisation (www.dohscares.org) that documents the history of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, and transition them into advocates.

Mr Ojo who will be on the TAKE FIVE segment sharing about the impact of five books on his life, holds a B.Sc degree from University of Lagos and a post-graduate degree in Political Science (majoring in International Relations) at the University of Ibadan.

He has been a development worker since 1998 and has consulted for both local and international non-governmental organisations such as International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Democratic Governance for Development project), Forward in Action for Education, Poverty and Malnutrition (FAcE-PaM), Electoral Reform Network and Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

Mr Ojo has written over two thousand published commentaries in 64 Nigerian newspapers, magazines and newsletters and he’s a columnist with The PUNCH newspapers (one of the most widely read and influential Nigerian newspapers since 2012).

He has been interviewed by 55 television stations and 60 radio stations both nationally and internationally. He was a resident News Analyst with Arise News TV from October 2017 – March 2020 and was a former host of Development Focus with Jide Ojo on Independent Television (ITV) Abuja from January 2021 – December 2022.

Until his voluntary resignation from IFES-Nigeria in 2014, he was the editor of the organisation’s monthly Political Finance newsletter.

He is the Executive Director, OJA Development Consult, Abuja and a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (USA). His strength lies in research, advocacy and training, particularly in democracy and good governance.

Wilson Emmanuel Haruna (whose stage name is Judah Wilson) is a singer, songwriter, choreographer and producer based in Abuja. He began playing the guitar in 2009 and has been involved at the regional stage of the Malta Guinness Street Dance Africa with his former crew (GTP Strangers). He has several singles to his credit and will orchestrate the music interlude.

Apart from the readings and live music, there will be a raffle draw for books. The Guest Writer Session runs from 4-7 p.m., is open to the public, and holds at the International Institute of Journalism, behind Shashilga Court, Ahmadu Bello Way, Jahi, Abuja.

