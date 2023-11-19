After the disappointing start to their campaign in the World Cup qualifying series on Thursday, the Super Eagles seek redemption in Rwanda where they face Zimbabwe’s Warriors in their second game in the qualifiers.

Contrary to expectations, the Super Eagles could only hold Lesotho’s Crocodiles to a 1-1 draw in their Group C opener played in Nigeria.

That development makes Sunday’s game against Zimbabwe a must-win, especially with South Africa’s victorious start in the Group.

Despite dominating play on Thursday in Uyo, the Super Eagles failed to convert the numerous chances they created.

Coach Jose Peseiro must ensure his team will be more clinical against the Warriors as anything short of victory will make the already bad situation for the Super Eagles worse.

Insiders in the Super Eagles camp have hinted that Peseiro will alter his squad as some players that came off the bench against Lesotho will start out this time.

Zimbabwe’s coach has also said his team will battle the Eagles as equals without any fear.

The kickoff at the Stade Huye, Butare, Rwanda is fixed for 2 p.m.

Ihenacho, Boniface missing in Super Eagles starting lineup

Kelechi Ihenacho and Victor Boniface have both been dropped from the Super Eagles starting lineup for their crucial game against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Ihenacho, who captained the team in their 1-1 draw against Lesotho on Thursday, has been replaced by Terem Moffi.

Boniface, who partnered Taiwo Awoniyi in attack against Lesotho, has also been dropped, with Moses Simon and Joseph Aribo coming into the starting lineup.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing draw against Lesotho when they take on Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Nigeria Starting XI:

Francis Uzoho

Ola Aina

Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Bruno Onyemaechi

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Nathan Tella

Moses Simon

Joseph Aribo

Terem Moffi

The game kicks off at 2.00pm Nigerian time

