An educationist and founder of the Canadian University of Nigeria in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Adamu Gwarzo, has expressed confidence that the exodus of Nigerians abroad for university education will soon stop owing to the rising investments in private university education in the country.

Mr Gwarzo, a professor, said this while inspecting the level of work at the new university, noting that with the increase in world-class universities across the country, “most citizens would prefer to study at home than travelling abroad soon.”

The don said he established the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano and Franco-British International University in Kaduna to support the education system in the country.

He said: “We have proved it in Kano with the establishment of the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, with standard structures, quality teachers and necessary accreditations

“Looking at the number of quality private universities, you’ll agree with me that the future of education is very bright. In 20 years, most Nigerians will not go to other countries in search of quality education.

“Quality education requires quality infrastructure and qualified teachers because education is the key to positive change in society. I want to educate one million Nigerians before I depart from this world,”.

About new university

According to Mr Gwarzo, the Canadian University of Nigeria will start admitting students in September 2024, saying the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved courses including Physiotherapy, Public Health, Medical Laboratory, and Nursing under Health Sciences.

He listed other approved courses to include Cyber Security, Information Technology, Data Science and Computer Science in the School of Computing; Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Human Resource Management and Mass Communication for the Management and Social Sciences Faculty.

Also, while speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna on Friday, Mr Gwarzo emphasised the need for parents to patronise Nigerian universities.

He said: “Instead of spending so much money to take your child abroad. I think it is high time parents started looking at Nigerian institutions both private and government-owned.

“In Kaduna, I have established the Franco-British University, and it has gotten the approved take-off accreditation and green light from the NUC.”

