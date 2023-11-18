Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in Kano State have heeded the advice of security agencies to neither celebrate nor protest the outcome of the Court of Appeal Judgement on the govenorship election in the state.

The police command in the state on Thursday, a day before the Court of Aapeal judgement, warned that any cluster of gatherings by either members of the political parties might result in violent confrontations, chaos and a breakdown of law and order.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Moore Adumein, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, declared Nasiru Gawuna, of the APC the winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

The court sacked the incumbent governor, Abba Yusuf, over his membership of the party, among other issues. The judgement was preceded by predictions of a possible breakdown of law and order as both political parties were anxious for victory.

Following the judgement, PREMIUM TIMES noticed there was a reduction in the usual hustle and bustle in the metropolis as residents and businesses, apparently worried about clashes between the supporters of both parties, stayed indoors and refused to open.

Both parties in the suit had also cautioned their supporters to exercise restraint and be peaceful after the judgement was pronounced.

Seeing that there was no spontaneous eruption of violence, some businesses opened late on Friday and Saturday morning.

Security warning!

The police commissioner in the state, Ahmad Gumel, said the advisory by the Kano State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and other security agencies, ensured peace and order before, during and after the judgment.

Mr Gumel said adequate personnel from all the security agencies in the state were deployed to strategic locations to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

He said the joint security team engaged with the leadership of the two political parties — APC and NNPP — who both committed to maintaining peace.

“We have also received assurances from the two political party leaders that they will pass the message down to their followers and loyalistts.

READ ALSO:

“We are also giving you the confirmation that the leadership of the parties have also signed a peace accord at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, promising that no politically motivated clusters of people would be allowed at any location under whatever guise.

“That, their supporters would not engage in any mass action suggesting preparation for violent processions, protests or celebrations that may trigger reactions.

“That, unguarded statements from their members likely to increase political tension or undermine the security arrangements and sanctity of the Judiciary would be avoided.

“That, they will remain committed to on behalf of their parties to monitor, adhere and comply with the details contained in the peace accord signed before the Kano State Police Command.

“That, their parties will support all the arrangements put in place by the security apparatus to maintain peace and order.

“That, any person or group of persons directly or indirectly found disrupting the peace before, during and after the Appeal Judgment shall face the full wrath of the law,” the police warned.

