Movie title: Badboys and the Bridesmaids

Running time: 1 hour 31 Minutes

Director: Seyi Babatope

Writers: Temitope Bolade, Seyi Babatope and Diche Enunwa

Cast: Nengi Hampson, Mercy Isoyip, Kelly Wekpe, Idia Aisen, Ademola Adedoyin, Elozonam Ogbolu, and Jidekene Achufusi.

Over the years, Nollywood has thrilled us with many romantic comedies, especially after the success of the 2016 Nollywood blockbuster Wedding Party. The stakes have been raised, and multiple expectations come with Romcoms.

However, when the title “Bad Boys and Bridesmaids” flashes on the screen, it’s easy to anticipate a rollercoaster of emotions sprinkled with romance, infidelity, and betrayal.

Despite the promising lineup, the movie failed to meet expectations; it missed the mark as it attempts to deliver a captivating romantic comedy.

The plot revolves around two soon-to-be-wedded couples, Jola and Jaiye, who decide to reunite with their friends from secondary school for a weekend wedding extravaganza. Jola’s persistent refusal to be intimate with Jaiye leads to a revelation – the bridesmaids, known as the Ice Girls, made a pact to remain virgins until marriage.

Plot

When two about-to-be-wedded couples, Jola and Jaiye, reunite with their friends from secondary school for their wedding at the weekend, a lot could happen.

Jaiye is about to wed Jola, but since their relationship began, Jola has refused to be intimate with him. However, this was not supposed to be a problem since they were getting married by the way, but the “bad boys”, Jaiye’s friends, Tokunbo, Olisaemeka, and Efosa, aka The Force, would not let it slide; they insisted on knowing the reason at least.

Jaiye’s insistence led Jola to spill the milk; she and her bridesmaids, who are her friends from school, Vicky, Timi, and Uche, had the pact to keep their virginity until after marriage; the group was known as the Ice Girls.

Jaiye shares the reason behind his will-be-wife’s constant refusal, and it intrigued the bad boys that the bridesmaids were still virgins, so they made a $1,000 bet and split the girls among themselves in a quest to know if the girls were all virgins as Jola had claimed.

Jaiye was to go after his wife, Jola, while Olisaemeka was to get Temi, who had always disliked him. Efosa was to get Uche, and TK was to go for Vicky. None of these guys would have it easy because the girls they were paired with disliked them and, worse still, wouldn’t want to talk to them. But the bad boys were not bothered.

Jaiye had his bachelor’s eve, and he and his bad boys were caught by Uche where there were half-naked girls all over shoving their tongues in the guy’s mouth and giving them a lap down.

This dampened their chances with the ladies, and Efosa was forced to raise the stakes to $5,000 to keep the boys motivated to their goals. As the boys began to double their efforts, would they be able to break the Ice Girl’s pacts?

Movie analysis

Despite the potential for excitement, the film fails to introduce surprising twists.

The lack of “wow” moments and the predictable storyline make the movie feel formulaic and uneventful. The narrative’s trajectory is evident from the initial scenes, leaving little room for suspense.

The writer’s failure to integrate the linear narrative with more creativity into the plot is evident; the movie revolves around the same thing and people from start to finish.

The movie could have been more impressive with a little or more twist. The writers wanted a simple, understandable romantic story, but the storyline was bland and vague, away from the theme of love and betrayal, which is generic with Romcoms; the movie offers nothing else.

Still on its predictability, From the very first scenes, you would know where the movie is headed: four men meet four women as friends of the bride and groom; for the discerning, it is already apparent where the narrative is headed, straight one-way narrative, no quick surprises, and it made the movie boring to watch.

The cinematic delight, the cast and title promise are elusive in this misfired attempt at a Romcom. The only delight the audience could enjoy was the cast’s acting prowess and beautiful faces.

“Bad Boys and Bridesmaids” is a missed opportunity for a captivating romantic comedy. The lack of surprises and its underdeveloped plot result in a forgettable viewing experience.

In all fairness, the storyline consistently struggled, but despite all its acceleration, it did not make any progress. However, we could applaud the cinematographers for the esthesia enjoyed. The movie was shot in one location, Raddison Blu, with a simple cast line-up.

Rating: 4/10

The movie, unfortunately, fails to rise above mediocrity.

Badboys and Bridesmaids premiered in 2021 but is now streaming on Prime Video.

