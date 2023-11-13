Premier Football League (NPFL) side Remo Stars demolished Gombe United 4-0 in a matchday 8 tie at the Remo Stadium in Ikenne on Sunday.

The end-to-end encounter sprang to life in the 27th minute when Sikiru Alimi latched onto a defensive blunder from the otherwise commanding Cletus Itodo in goal for Gombe United to notch his sixth goal of the campaign and give Remo Stars the lead.

Remo’s second goal came shortly after in the 33rd minute, as Mawuena slotted home from close range after fine play from the midfield. The home side threatened more before the break, but the first half ended 2-0 in favour of the home side.

Gombe United came into the second half stronger and tried to contain the home side by playing on the counter, but it proved abortive. Aniekeme Okon got a third for the home side in mesmerising fashion after a good hold-up play from Franck Mawuena, who laid up the ball perfectly in the 58th minute.

It was all a downward slide from there, as the Savannah Scorpions couldn’t muster any more fight. Alimi got his deserved brace in the 83rd minute after a fine layoff from Sadiq Ismail—his seventh assist of the ongoing campaign. The goal duly completed the rout for the Daniel Ogunmodede-led side, recording their biggest win so far this season.

For Gombe, it’s back-to-back losses as they rue their fortunes. A cogent excuse would be that their performance on the day was due to fatigue, as they arrived on game day by road. In Katsina, Katsina United edged Rivers United 1-0 in a fiercely contested encounter that promised so much but delivered little.

The pride of Rivers could do nothing despite their best efforts to thwart Saleh Monsour, who was clinical with his goal in the 47th minute, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. It proved to be the only goal of the game and a statement win for the struggling side.

Sunshine Stars and Rangers battled to a 2-2 draw in Akure. The feisty encounter saw the away side race into the lead in the fourth minute through Godwin Obaje. The lead lasted just nine minutes as Ibrahim Yusuf responded with a delightful leveller in the 13th minute, sending the home crowd wild.

Moses Omodumeke gave the home side the lead in the 76th minute in what turned out to be an end-to-end encounter, but the Flying Antelopes had the last laugh, breaking the hearts of the home supporters with a leveller at the death in the 90+4 minute through ex-Niger Tornadoes striker Jonas Emmanuel, who scored for a share of the spoils.

In Benue, Lobi Stars secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over NPFL new boys Sporting Lagos. The pride of Benue got their breakthrough, and what would prove to be the only goal of the game in the 29th minute through Sunday Chukwu.

Kano Pillars triumphed 1-0 against Enyimba in a closely fought encounter of former NPFL champions. ‘Sai Masu Gida’ banished memories from last weekend’s massacre in Lagos, as the lone goal from Abbah Adams in the 70th minute was enough to give them victory, tarnishing the rumours of an in-house crisis for now.

Kwara United and Shooting Stars played out a 1-1 draw in Ilorin. Shooting Stars took the lead in the 44th minute through Malomo Taofeek, but he tarnished his outing with a red card a minute into the added time of the first half. Shooting Stars soldiered on for a win with a man down, but it wasn’t to be as Mohammed Alao got a leveller in the 89th minute.

Niger Tornadoes and Bendel Insurance fought to a stalemate, and in Jos, Plateau United claimed a 3-1 victory against Abia Warriors in a game that was more one-sided than the scoreline suggests.

Plateau United were 3-0 up in the first 16 minutes through goals from Christopher Nwaeze, who scored in the fifth minute, Daniel Barnabas on nine minutes, and an own goal from Ogu Jerry in the 16th minute as the home team ran riot. Meme Okike got one back for the broken Warriors in the 27th minute, but it proved to be a mere consolation as the hosts never looked like letting a 2-goal lead slip in a convincing win.

At the end of matchday 8, Lobi Stars still lead the way with 18 points, followed closely by Remo Stars with 15 points and a game in hand. Heartland, Bayelsa United, and Akwa United occupy the three basement places with four, six, and seven points, respectively.

