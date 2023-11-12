Lawrence Mofoluwaso Olamiti, the author of A Peep Into The Past, is essentially a newsman, an inquisitive reporter in the footsteps of Africa’s legendary news hounds like inimitable Segun Osoba, Theo Ola, Peter Ajayi, Dayo Duyile, Femi Ogunleye, Femi Sonaike and Sola Odunfa to mention a few.

He masters the rudiments , the art and craft of news reporting the way a surgeon trains his scalpels. Luckily for Folu Olamiti, fortune brought him into the notice of the sage, Obafemi Awolowo, very early in his career and this singular fortune enriched the quality and scope of his news reporting and eventful journalism career.

As to be expected, A PEEP INTO THE PAST chronicles the most outstanding news and feature stories written by Folu Olamiti over the years and most of those stories are about Obafemi Awolowo’s journeys and travails in politics since 1978, the year the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) was founded. This is where Folu Olamiti’s exceptional reportirial skills are best demonstrated, and surprisingly so, because this period coincides with his formative years in journalism.

The section titled Tributes is a grand display of emotions and appreciation. And leaving through those pages Olamiti shows he is very sincere and appreciative. That section also portrayed him as one who places a great premium on friendship. He lavished praises on those who helped him one way or the other in his climb in the journey of life. The tribute to the Matriarch of Awo Dynasty, Hannah Dideolu Awolowo, gives an insight into the historic lady’s underestimated greatness and political sagacity. The piece is a classic example of Folu Olamiti’s mastery of imagery and visuals and Mrs Awolowo is presented in a way that one feels her physical presence.

The same vividness runs through the tributes to Caroline Akin- Deko, Arisekola Alao, Isaac Aluko- Olokun, MacDonald Chikwendu Nwariaku, Uriah Angulu, Ebenezer Babatope and Venerable Rufus Eniola Ariyo among several people Folu Olamiti brings up for praise and appreciation.

This book is more or less a guide and a tutorial on political reporting as well as a study in human and public relations. Even though it is not a biography or autobiography, it nonetheless reveals the innermost character trait of Folu Olamiti as a humanist, a philosopher imbued with the deepest candour and spiritual piety. It could well have been titled A Peep into Folu’s Mind.

It is in the travelogue that Folu Olamiti displays his mastery of prose and development of cinematography in a way that marks him out as a distinguished record keeper with keen eye on details. He describes the towns, cities and other places he has visited such that would create curiosity in the reader and may compel unscheduled adventure. His narratives are so appetizing and tantalizing and the reader is put in the same mode of a traveller thirsting for wine.

The book gives a vivid account of Folu Olamiti’s meritorious service as the longest-serving resident public affairs director for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as well as an insight into the workings of the agency.

Similar attention is given to Idanre, the place of his birth, which he celebrates to no end. Idanre to Folu Olamiti is like Water to Life, or more appropriately like Air to Life. It is with the same gusto he treats Idanre the he gives to narratives about his international affairs.

A PEEP INTO THE PAST showcases news reporting, features writing, exemplary deployment of images and imagery, while in the same vein showing the techniques of public relations and image management . The reader is led into the workings of international journalism, international politics, and how rare opportunities shape the life of man.

The book has opened my mind to Olamiti’s mind , and readers will find the book stimulating and engaging. A Peep into the Past is highly recommended to journalism institutions, students of public and human relations as well as to everyone who likes to read great historical narratives.

The book will be formally presented to the world on November 30 at the International Conference Centre of the University of Ibadan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

