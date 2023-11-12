Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing governorship election in Kogi, has won the polling unit of the incumbent governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

At the polling unit 011, Agassa, Okene LGA, Kogi Central, the APC got 840 votes to defeat other top parties in the race.

Muktar Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got zero votes at the polling unit.

Mr Bello, while casting his vote on Saturday, boasted that his party’s candidate would win the governorship election.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the SDP, Mr Ajaka, also won his polling unit at Grade 1 Area Court, Ajaka Ward 07 in Igalamela/Odolu LGA of the state. He polled 111 votes against the APC’s five votes, while Mr Melaye of PDP secured zero.

In the same vein, Mr Melaye of the PDP won the election in his polling unit in Iluafon Quarters in Ijumu LGA. He polled 210 votes.

18 candidates are contesting the governorship seat in the off-cycle election in the state.

