Although the electoral commission, INEC, has suspended election in some parts of Kogi, the final announcement of results in local governments where elections have been concluded will commence Sunday morning.

The state collation centre in Lokoja is already open for the collation and declaration of the results.

Kogi has a total of 1,932,654 registered voters from its 21 local government areas and 239 wards.

Of this figure, 1,833,160 who collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) were eligible to vote in the election.

A total of 18 candidates contested the election which was conducted on Saturday, but candidates of the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Social Democratic Party are leaders in the fray.

Officials of INEC say the election results from the local governments will be announced despite the suspension of election in nine wards in Ogori Magongo, where result sheets were tampered with.

No decision has been taken yet as to what would happen to the areas where voting was suspended.

PREMIUM TIMES had provided live updates of the voting process in the state and other events that attended the election.

Follow this page for live updates of the final announcement of results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

