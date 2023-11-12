Official results from local government areas in Imo State have started trickling in.
After the announcement of the governorship election results at polling units, collations were done at ward collation centres before those of local governments.
Over two million people were registered to vote in the election although the turnout so far indicates that less than half of the registered voters voted.
A total of 18 candidates are taking part in the election including incumbent governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Voting took place in the over 4,000 polling units in the state and the results of each polling unit were announced by the appropriate official of the electoral commission, INEC.
The final announcement of results for each local government will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government.
PREMIUM TIMES will bring you the results as they are announced by the officials.
