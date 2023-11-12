The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of gubernatorial election results in Imo State, where elections were held on Saturday.

Collation for Bayelsa and Kogi, two other states where off-cycle elections took place, had been postponed late on Saturday till 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Abayomi Fasina, a professor and vice-chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti, is the returning officer for Imo State.

Some party agents attempted to resist the collation, noting that it was too early to start collating results but the push was ignored by the returning officer.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is seeking a second and final term in office. He is up against 17 challengers but his main opponents are Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party (LP). The state has 27 local governments in all.

Stay on this page with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the final results announced by INEC at the state collation centre in Owerri.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

