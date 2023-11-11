The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended voting in some locations in Kogi State.

The commission, in a statement signed by Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner and Member Information and Voter Education Committee, on Saturday, said it made the decision after receiving reports from its officials about electoral malpractices in the affected areas.

It cited the specific cases of pre-completed result sheets emanating from the places.

It said reports indicated that the incidents occurred mainly in five local government areas of Kogi State – Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi and Okene.

But it specifically announced the suspension of the election in nine named wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA.

“The most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

“This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted.

“The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour. Consequently, the election in the nine Wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended,” the commission said.

The commission added that the incidents in the other local government areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, it said as the processes continue, there would be an audit of personnel and materials “to ascertain those who may have been complicit in undermining the process.”

“We have a record of all officials deployed at various levels as supervisors, monitors, technical staff or polling unit officials and all election materials issued to them. Appropriate sanctions will be applied where necessary.

“The Commission assures voters in Kogi State that their votes are protected, and their wishes will be respected.”

