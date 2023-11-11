INEC has extended the voting time in the polling unit inside the compound of the Bayelsa State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva.

The polling unit, PU 016, is named Abadi Polo Open Space, and is located within the compound of the APC candidate in Okpoama in Brass Local Government Area.

INEC’s former National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, had stated that the commission had removed all polling units near the homes of politicians.

“We removed polling units from the palaces of traditional rulers; we removed polling units that are near the homes of politicians; we removed polling units that are in shrines; we also removed polling units from places we consider not conducive for electoral business,” Mr Okoye had said during an interview on Channels TV in 2022.

The compound is gated and voters have to knock on the gate and wait for security to open the gate to the vast estate.

When PREMIUM TIMES reporter arrived at the gate around 2:00 p.m., the security personnel had to open the gate to grant access to the compound.

At the time of the visit, there was no voter in sight and INEC officials claimed that the time for voting had been extended till 4 p.m. because the BVAS machine malfunctioned and voters had to go back to their homes.

The Presiding Officer, who refused to give his name, said “Someone has gone over to call them to come back to vote.”

When the PO was asked about the new closing time for voting, he said 4:30 p.m.

Mr Sylva does not vote in this polling unit, he votes at PU 004 inside Okpoama town.

The former governor is running against incumbent governor Douye Diri and 14 others.

