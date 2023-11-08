Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has extended “deepest” condolences to the Tansi International College community over the loss of three of their students in a lightning accident.

Mr Soludo’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement from his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

A witness said that the lightning struck nine male students who were playing football – barefooted – with their peers on the school’s pitch on Sunday.

Six of them survived the incident.

“The students were practising on the football pitch with their coach preparatory to a tournament. The coach had ended the training session before the rain started but some of the students stayed behind to continue playing football,” the witness, who asked not to be named, was quoted as saying.

“Lightning, accompanied by claps of thunderstorms, suddenly enveloped the area and the boys were struck in the process.”

The deceased students were Obi Chukwunwuike, 16, from Nteje, Anambra; Obeta Uchechukwu, 16, from Nsukka, Enugu State; and Usulor Chidubem from Ezza, Ebonyi State.

Governor Soludo acknowledged the magnitude of the loss to the state, and offered prayers to God to grant both the school and the bereaved families the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss

He urged students to seek shelter indoors and abstain from outdoor activities under the rains, as lightning can strike without warning.

“May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may solace find its way to the hearts of the grieving families, the Tansi International College community, and the entirety of Anambra,” the governor said.

