The House of Representatives has dropped the N5 billion presidential yacht from the 2023 supplementary budget.

The chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi (APC, Kano) announced this on Thursday after the passage of the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget by the House.

Mr Bichi, while speaking to journalists, said the committee removed the item and moved the money to the student loan section to make it N10 billion.

Details later…..

