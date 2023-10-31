Nigeria’s Super Falcons have moved one step closer in their quest for qualification for the women’s football event at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The Super Falcons on Tuesday hammered Ethiopia 4-0 at the MKO Abiola Stadium to progress with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline having held their opponents to a 1-1 draw in the first leg played a few days ago in Addis Ababa.

Tough start

Tuesday’s game didn’t start so rosy for the Nigerian women who despite creating a handful of chances failed to get the opening goal they craved for.

The opening goal finally came just before half time and it was Uchenna Kanu that broke the deadlock.

Second half

The Super Falcons hit the ground running in the second half with captain Rasheedat Ajibade doubling the advantage for Nigeria just five minutes after resumption.

The wait wasn’t too long for the third goal and it came off the boots of Asisat Oshoala in the 68th minute before Ajibade sealed victory for Nigeria with another goal in the 72nd minute.

While the Super Falcons have navigated their way past Ethiopia, the road to Paris is still far as the Nigeria women’s team still has two more rounds to contest before dreaming of securing a ticket from the two slots available to Africa.

The Falcons will be up against either Cameroon or Uganda in the next round of the qualifiers.

Having missed out from the London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Super Falcons are eager to stage a comeback in Paris.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

