A former minister of Information, Edwin Clark, has asked President Bola Tinubu to call Nyesom Wike to order over the political crisis in Rivers State.

There had been speculation that Mr Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, was behind Monday’s impeachment attempt against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Mr Clerk told reporters on Monday in Abuja that the crisis in the Rivers House of Assembly was traceable to Mr Wike who is Mr Fubara’s predecessor, according to a Channels TV report.

He appealed to the minister to give peace a chance in Rivers State.

This is the first time a high profile figure would openly blame Mr Wike for the Rivers crisis.

Governor Fubara, after he was tear-gassed by some police operatives while he walked along a road in Port Harcourt, said he did not know those who were behind the political crisis.

“I am not planning anything against anybody, but I don’t know where all things are coming from,” Mr Fubara told reporters.

Mr Fubara said security in Rivers State had been compromised. “They were shooting at me directly. But it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police statement on the crisis was mute about the attack on Governor Fubara and the explosion and fire at the Rivers House of Assembly Complex.

Mr Wike is yet to comment on the crisis in the state.

