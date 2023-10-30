The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he is not going anywhere as speculated by some people following the recent judgement of the Supreme Court.

He said he would continue to struggle with other Nigerians to deepen democracy and the rule of law in the country.

Atiku stated this on Monday at a media briefing in Abuja.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed his appeal against the earlier judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), which in September also dismissed his petition and that of the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

“As for me and my party, this phase of our work is done. However, I am not going away. For as long as I breathe I will continue to struggle, with other Nigerians, to deepen our democracy and rule of law and for the kind of political and economic restructuring the country needs to reach its true potential.

Atiku called on the youth to be more proactive in governance and be ready to take over governance.

“That struggle should now be led by the younger generation of Nigerians who have even more at stake than my generation,” he said.

Details later …

