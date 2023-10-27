The State Security Service (SSS) has transferred custody of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), after over four of months of holding him over corruption allegations.

The SSS arrested the former CBN chief in Lagos on 10 June, a day after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office.

The government’s spy agency held him for months, raising concerns of violations of principle of rule of law by the Tinubu administration.

A PREMIUM TIMES editorial noted the grave implications of the endless detention of Mr Emefiele alongside former EFCC chair, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was released three days after the publication, for rule of law and democracy.

Top EFCC sources, who are not permitted to speak publicly on the matter, informed PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that SSS handed over Mr Emefile to the commission on Thursday.

“He has been facing interrogations at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja since he was brought on Thursday,” one of the sources said on Friday.

While in custody, Mr Emefiele who was suspended a day before his arrest by the SSS on 10 June, was said to have resigned to pave the way for the appointment of Olayemi Cardoso as the new CBN governor.

Investigations and aborted charges

For the over four months that he was in SSS custody, the secret police did not disclose the offences it was investigating him for.

But in July, the agency arraigned him on two counts of “illegal possession” of firearms and live ammunition at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

After arraigning him on the two charges on 25 July, the SSS, in August, withdrew the charges.

Based on SSS investigations, the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, again, charged the former central bank chief with N6.9 billion corruption charges at the FCT High Court in Abuja in August.

But the arraignment was rescheduled on different occasions, a development that triggered speculations that Mr Emefiele was in plea bargain talks with the government over the charges filed against him.

Earlier this month, the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, denied signing any plea agreement with Mr Emefiele, which tallied with an earlier exclusive disclosure by an official of the Federal Ministry of Justice to PREMIUM TIMES that such plea agreement was not yet on the table.

But the case has not come up in court since the failed arraignment on 23 August.

But some said the delay in the commencement of Mr Emefiele’s trial may be due to the multi-dimensional corruption cases he is involved in.

So far, there has not been any official disclosure of the allegations against him, apart from the charges pending at the FCT High Court.

In the case, Mr Emefiele was charged alongside Sa’adatu Ramallan-Yaro, a CBN staff member, and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited.

Mr Emefiele and Mrs Ramalan-Yaro, a CBN staff member, were accused of conspiracy and procurement fraud involving as much as N6.9 billion.

The charges alleged that Mr Emefiele conferred corrupt advantages on Ms Ramalan-Yaro, using her firm, April 1616 Investment Limited, to execute a series of procurement contracts spanning years.

The government alleged that the defendants committed the offences through the award of contracts to Mrs Ramalan-Yaro’s company for the supply of cars.

The defendants, allegedly through the corrupt transactions, purchased a fleet of about 100 posh vehicles and armoured buses worth about N6.9 billion.

The alleged corrupt transactions took place between 2018 and 2020, according to the charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

