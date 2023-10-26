Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 presidential election dispute as a landmark verdict that should put all misgivings about the election to rest.

The ruling party, in a statement on Thursday by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, said the verdict of the Supreme Court “underscores the independence and vibrancy of the Nigerian judiciary.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that earlier, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeals against the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PETP) and affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, had appealed the verdict of the lower court at the Supreme Court, but the court ruled in favour of Mr Tinubu, the APC candidate in the 25 February election.

In reaction to the verdict, the ruling party congratulated the president and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

“This epochal judgement underscores the independence and vibrancy of the Nigerian judiciary as an indispensable feature of our democracy.

“It is our hope that this judgment will put to rest all lingering misgivings about the 2023 presidential election so that we may all now concentrate on working collaboratively across party lines on behalf of our people.

“We heartily congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Nigerian people on this important landmark victory for our democracy,” the statement reads.

The Supreme Court is the last in presidential election disputes in Nigeria, and its rulings are final.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

