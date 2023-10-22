The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is taking shape with more teams picking valuable away points in the Matchday 4 fixtures played across the country on Sunday.

In Eket, Akwa United’s disastrous start to the season continued as they were forced to a barren draw by a resolute Shooting Stars team led by coach Gbenga Ogunbote (the Oracle)

The Promise Keepers who are bottom of the table have been a shadow of themselves this season with no victory after four matches.

Barren Draw

Coach Fatai Osho made four changes to the side that lost 3-2 to Enyimba in Aba last Sunday with the quartet of David Phillip, Mubarak Said, Rilwan Sadiq and Osoba Kabir all getting starting roles against the Oluyole Warriors.

Akwa United hit the ground running from the blast of the whistle with their first attempt coming within 120 seconds.

Mubarak combined well with Osoba on the left, the winger did well to beat his marker before firing a good shot at goal but 3SC goalkeeper, Ovunda Darlington punched it out for a corner before going on to save the resultant corner kick.

Mubarak also had a nice effort in the 10th minute which was inches off the target. Akwa United continued piling the pressure on Shooting Stars but they were denied by the stout defending by the visitors and the heroics of the goalkeeper Ovunda.

Hard as Akwa United tried, the first half ended in a barren draw to the relief of Ogunbote’s men.

The hosts continued from where they stopped in the second half but the opening goal remained elusive.

Coach Osho needed a change in tactics and in the 52nd minute home boy Kufre Ebong was brought in to replace Rilwan Sadiq.

Ebong almost made an instant impact barely three minutes on the pitch when he outpaced his markers and was in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, he rounded the goalkeeper and cut it back to Mubarak Said who found Seyi Oguntayo inside the box but his shot on goal was blocked out.

As the clock wind down, coach Osho threw in all he had from the bench as he brought in the trio of Uche Collins, Oghenetega Ebetomame and Anthony Anioke after he had earlier brought in Edidiong Ezekiel for Mubarak Said in the 62nd minute.

Unfortunately, the five substitutes could not change the complexion of the game as Shooting Stars held on for a barren draw and a vital point on the road which now sees them occupy the fourth position on the NPFL log.

Other Stalemates

In Ilorin, the game also ended in a stalemate with Kwara United playing a 1-1 draw against visiting Rangers International

It was the Flying Antelopes that shot into the lead through Kazeem Ogunleye in the 33rd minute before’ Mohammed Alao restored parity for the hosts in the 53rd minute.’

At the Dan Ayiam stadium, the game ended with an identical 1-1 scoreline in the match between Heartland FC and Katsina United.

Slim wins

Rivers United were on the cusp of picking a massive point in Kano before a late goal from captain fantastic Rabiu Ali ensured that Kano Pillars secured a lone-goal victory over hard-fighting Rivers United.

Gombe United also beat Bendel Insurance by a lone goal the same way Plateau United edged Sunshine Stars by the odd goal.

NPFL Results

Heartland 1-1 Katsina Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd 1-1 Rangers

Akwa Utd 0-0 3SC

Plateau Utd 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Lobi 2-0 Abia Warriors

Gombe Utd 1-0 Insurance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

