The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the allegations by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State that some of its officials are configuring the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) at the Government House in Kogi State.

The spokesperson to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said in a short statement on Saturday that the allegations are untrue and called on political parties to “desist from engaging in malicious rumour-mongering of this nature.”

The allegations

On Saturday, the Director of New Media for the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council, Isaiah Ijele, accused some staff of INEC of plots to manipulate the BVAS machines to be used for the governorship elections coming up 11th November.

He claimed the Kogi State Government lodged three staff of the commission at the government house since Wednesday and are involved in the reconfiguration of some personalised BVAS machines to be merged with INEC’s deployment in specific regions such as Okene, Adavi, and Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Denial

But INEC has described the story as untrue and said the three persons mentioned by the SDP are not associated with the configuration of the BVAS machines.

The commission said the configuration of BVAS is done simultaneously and exclusively in its offices in the three states where governorship elections are to be held on 11 November.

“The story is untrue. The three persons mentioned are not associated with the configuration of the BVAS machines and are not even in Kogi State at the moment,” parts of the statement by Mr Oyekanmi reads.

He listed the officials mentioned by the SDP candidates to include Nicholas Ocholi, Ibrahim Egbunu and Mohammed Adara,

He said Mr Ocholi is on his duty post in INEC Ondo State office in Akure, while Mr Egbunu is attending to a very close family member hospitalised in Abuja and Mr Adara retired last year and is no longer a staffer of the commission.

“The configuration of BVAS is done simultaneously and exclusively in our offices in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states professionally and strictly handled by teams deployed from the national HQ, Abuja,” he said.

“The public is advised to disregard the story as fake news. At the same time, the Commission appeals to political parties to desist from engaging in malicious rumour-mongering of this nature.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

