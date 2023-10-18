The Senate on Wednesday announced minor changes in its leadership.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, made the announcement at the commencement of the plenary.

Mr Akpabio said Oyelola Ashiru (APC – Kwara South) formerly deputy whip, had been elevated to the position of deputy senate leader.

He also named Onyekachi Nwaebonyi (APC, Ebonyi North) as the new deputy whip.

Mr Akpabio explained that the appointments were made due to the resignation of David Umahi, who was the deputy senate leader, before he was appointed as minister of works by President Bola Tinubu.

The appointments are coming a day after the Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, complained that the legislative proceedings in the upper chamber since the beginning of the 10th senate were not in conformity with its rules and regulations.

