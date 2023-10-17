President Bola Tinubu has appointed Musa Aliyu, a lawyer and Attorney-General of Jigawa State, as the new chairperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He also appointed Clifford Oparaodu as the secretary to the commission, a statement by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said on Tuesday.

The appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

The appointment, according to the statement, is sequel to the request of the outgoing chairman of the commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, whose statutory tenure still remains over three months, “to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on 4 November 2023”.

Mr Owasanoye’s tenure is statutorily due to expire on 3 February 2024.

The presidential statement on Tuesday said the appointment of Mr Aliyu as the ICPC chairman and Mr Oparaodu as the secretary of the commission is part of Mr Tinubu’s agenda “to reform key institutions and invigorate Nigeria’s war on corruption”.

The announcement comes on the heels of the president’s controversial appointment of Olanipekun Olukoyede as the chairperson of the sister anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The announcement came days after this newspaper exclusively reported that the president was planning to name Mr Olukoyede as the commission’s substantive chairperson.

This newspaper also reported that Mr Tinubu was considering appointing a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Abdu Aboki, as the new ICPC chair. But it was learnt that there was a last-minute decision to drop Mr Aboki, who hails from Kano, North-west Nigeria. Many had shared their concerns about appointing 71-year-old Mr Aboki to head the crucial anti-corruption agency in an era of fast-changing dynamics of corruption in public office, which he will have to confront.

The presidency said the newly named ICPC chair, Mr Aliyu “has embarked upon many far-reaching reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa State since September 2019 and holds Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law.”

“He was also named as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate in October 2023,” the statement added.

The secretary, Mr Oparaodu, the statement said, is also a lawyer with over 30 years of experience.

According to the presidency, Mr Oparaodu “has served meritoriously in the public service as a Member of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.”

READ THE FULL STATE HOUSE STATEMENT ANNOUNCING THE ICPC APPOINTMENTS

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW ICPC MANAGEMENT TEAM; APPROVES 90-DAY PRE-END OF TENURE LEAVE FOR OUTGOING ICPC CHAIRMAN

In exercise of powers conferred on the President as established in Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and in furtherance of the Renewed Hope mandate to reform key institutions and invigorate Nigeria’s war on corruption, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), pending Senate confirmation:

Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu — Chairman / Chief Executive Officer, ICPC

Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu — Secretary to the Commission, ICPC

The new Chairman of the ICPC is nominated for confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, following the President’s approval of the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024.

The position of Secretary to the Commission does not require Senate confirmation and, therefore, by the directive of the President, the appointment of Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect.

Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu has embarked upon many far-reaching reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa State since September 2019 and holds Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law. He was also named as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate in October 2023.

Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu is a lawyer with over 30 years of experience and has served meritoriously in the public service as a Member of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.

The President implores the new management team of the ICPC to always be above board as they discharge their duties without fear or favour concerning all matters before them.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 17, 2023

