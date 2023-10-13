As part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the president’s discretion:
Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy — Mr. Bayo Onanuga
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation — Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu
The President wishes the new presidential aides well in the discharge of their duties.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
