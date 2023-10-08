The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Felix Hyat, said the exit of a former governor, Ramalan Yero, and Godfrey Gaiya, a former member of the House of Representatives, will not affect the party.

Last week, Mr Yero resigned from the party.

The former governor in a letter to his ward in Kaura Zaria, said he was leaving the PDP and returned his membership card to the ward leadership.

While reacting to the exit of the two politicians from the party, Mr Hyat told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the party will not be weakened by it.

“They were mere paperweights. They had no influence. We are not going to miss any of them.

“None of them has said that the PDP maltreated him. We did not do anything to offend anyone.

“They came on their own volition. None of them did not get a good share even above their contributions to the party.

“The former governor became a commissioner for finance without being a member of the PDP.

“As a sitting governor, he contested and lost the governorship seat in 2015. He contested for the ticket to seek the seat but lost the primaries.

“As for Gaiya, he got two terms in the House of Representatives and left after losing elections.

“He came even lower, politically speaking, and sought to be a local government chairman but lost the primaries woefully.

“I am told that he was promised the then vacant Kaduna State ministerial slot if he defected, but it has been taken now. He may have done another political arithmetic. It is up to him.

“So, their exit cannot pain anyone. They are not strong politicians with any particular support base.”

Mr Hyat said the PDP was the leading party in Kaduna having won the three senate seats and 10 out of 16 House of Representatives seats.

Also, the party has approached the appeal court to challenge the judgement of the state governorship election tribunal which pronounced the APC as the winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

