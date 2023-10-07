The Nigerian government, on Saturday, announced the indefinite suspension of the N-Power scheme.

The scheme, initiated in 2016 by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari under the National Social Investment Programme, aimed at empowering the youth.

Though the programme has been touted as one of the most impactful legacies of the administration, the incumbent Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has alleged many irregularities in the scheme.

Ms Edu, while speaking during an interview on TVC News on Saturday, said the decision to suspend the scheme was a result of some identified irregularities within the scheme.

Alleged irregularities

Ms Edu noted that while some of the beneficiaries are usually not found in their place of assignments, others ought to have exited the programme since 2022 but are still on the payroll

“We must go back to look into N-Power and understand what the problems are so we will basically suspend the programme for now until we are done with proper investigation into the utilisation of funds into the scheme,” she said.

“We want to know how many persons are basically on the programme right now, how many persons are owed, the amount they are owed.”

She said the government plans to totally restructure and expand the programme.

The minister also said an investigation will be launched into how funds were expended since the beginning of the programme.

N-power Scheme

The N-Power scheme was inaugurated by Mr Buhari to reduce poverty, unemployment and social insecurity among Nigerians.

It involves the deployment of thousands of unemployed graduates to schools and other institutions to work there while the government pays them a stipend of N30,000 monthly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

