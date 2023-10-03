In leadership, only some individuals genuinely embody the principles of inclusivity, diversity, and talent development. One exceptional leader who stands out is Catriona Laing, the former British High Commissioner to Nigeria. Throughout her tenure, Laing embraced diversity and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to harnessing and developing talent for the progress and growth of the organisation.

During her time in Nigeria, Catriona Laing encouraged the opportunity for collaboration and learning across all levels of the hierarchy. As a junior member of the HM Civil Service, I had the privilege of acting as a reverse mentor to her. This experience was an honour and a testament to Laing’s inclusive leadership style.

Recently, I was awarded the HM Civil Service FCDO Star Impact Award for my leadership in initiating the Senior Leadership Reverse Mentoring Scheme within the British Mission in Nigeria. Laing and four other senior leaders participated in the mentoring program, providing them with valuable insights from staff across the network. Laing and I have found this experience immensely rewarding, and we are excited to share our journey with you.

Ijemamaka Ovia:

Catriona Laing’s success as the Head of the British Mission in Nigeria can be attributed to her ability to empower staff and nurture their growth. We both share a common trait of spotting opportunities for learning, development, and knowledge-sharing. When I came across Catriona’s interest in launching a Reverse Mentoring Scheme, I knew it was an opportunity we couldn’t miss. I reminded her about it during a meeting she attended in Lagos, and with the support of Ben Llewellyn-Jones, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, I approached Catriona. To my delight, she graciously accepted my offer to be her reverse mentee.

Securing an appointment with Catriona proved challenging due to her extensive responsibilities and engagements. However, the reward was well worth the effort, as I had the privilege of meeting her and her lovely family. Our shared optimism enabled us to establish an immediate connection. Our goal as a mentoring pair was to celebrate our successes, identify areas for improvement, and create a sustainable mentoring relationship within the British Mission of the HM Civil Service in Nigeria.

Catriona Laing:

Although we had both worked with mentors before, this was our first experience with reverse mentoring. I was impressed by Ije’s initiative in setting up our reverse mentoring scheme. When she approached me in Lagos with the idea and expressed her desire to be my reverse mentor, I knew we had something special. Our first meeting in Abuja allowed us to establish our approach. I expressed my desire for honest feedback on my communication style, advice on effective communication strategies, and insights into the concerns of our staff, particularly those based in-country. In return, I offered career advice to Ije, appreciating her ability to seize opportunities, live in the present, and make the most of her current situation. This drive and initiative led to her well-deserved award nomination, and I am proud to see her accomplishments recognised.

Ijemamaka Ovia:

In conclusion, I want to emphasise the importance of pursuing your dreams relentlessly. I almost gave up on bringing this idea to fruition , but the timely support of the most senior leader in my organisation made it possible. I am confident that Catriona Laing will continue to foster diversity and inclusion through unspoken heroes within the HM Civil Service. Let this serve as a reminder to all aspiring leaders that with determination and the right support, your dreams are indeed worthy of pursuit. Never give up, for success lies just beyond the horizon.

· Ijemamaka Ovia is a mentorship, expertise and administrative support enthusiast

