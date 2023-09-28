The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed 3 October for judgement in a suit filed by Smart Adeyemi challenging the conduct of the 14 April primary election of the All Progressives congress (APC) for Kogi governorship election.

John Okoro, leading a panel of justices of the court, fixed the date after taking arguments from parties to the case.

Mr Adeyemi is challenging the validity of the primary election which produced Ahmed Ododo as APC’s flagbearer for the 11 November governorship election.

The grouse of the appellant is that the provisions of Electoral Act 2022 and the guidelines of the APC were compromised during the primary election.

Specifically, Mr Adeyemi who recently represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Senate, claimed that the result brought out by APC in support of Mr Ododo was fraudulent and invalid on the grounds that the primary election was conducted in only 11 out of 239 wards in the state.

The Federal High Court in Abuja and the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal had dismissed his suit and subsequent appeals on the ground that the allegations of malpractices were not proven as required by law, promoting him to go to Supreme Court.

Mr Adeyemi’s lawyer, Musibawu Adedtunmbi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Wednesday, prayed the Supreme Court to grant his client’s prayers.

While adopting his brief of argument, the lawyer maintained that the primary election of 14 April was conducted in gross violation of section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Election did not hold in 228 wards and the claim was supported by INEC’s field officers in their report on the primary election,” the lawyer said.

However, the APC counsel, AbdulWahab Mohammed, prayed the court to dismiss Mr Adeyemi’s appeal on the ground that it is against the concurrent findings of fact by the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

On its part, the INEC counsel, Adeyemi Adeniyi, also a SAN, after adopting his briefs, also similarly argued that the appeal was grossly incompetent and that the decision of the two lower courts should be affirmed because there was no allegation of perversion of justice in their decisions.

Similarly the third respondent, Mr Ododo, through his counsel, Francis Ekpa, asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the appeal on the ground that it has become academic, as the 180 days period within which APC can conduct another primary election for nomination of candidate has since lapsed.

(NAN)

