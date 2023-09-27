The hope of Nigeria jointly hosting the 2027 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) along with Benin Republic has been dashed.

This follows the decision by the Confederation of African Football, CAF on Wednesday to award the hosting rights to Eastern African nations, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda who all presented a joint bid for the continent’s flagship football tournament.

Nigeria, who last hosted AFCON over two decades ago alongside Ghana, went into the poll with other potential hosts confident of securing the rights.

However, the Federal government delegation led by the Minister for Sports Development John Owan-Enoh, was left disappointed in Cairo when CAF revealed the winner of the coveted hosting rights.

CAF’s decision many believe is a a wake-up call to Nigeria that a lot still needs to be done in terms of the provision of top-notch sporting facilities and general infrastructure as a whole.

Morocco for 2025

Meanwhile, the hosting right for the 2025 edition of the AFCON tournament has been assigned to Morocco by CAF as the Northern African country replaces Guinea, the earlier country penciled down to host the competition.

This is the first time Morocco will be hosting AFCON since they first did in 1988 when they finished in fourth position.

CAF’s decision to pick Morocco is not surprising going by the country’s heavy investments in sporting infrastructure in the last 20 years.

Morroco has been a preferred destination for football tournaments lately with the Women’s AFCON and the U-23 AFCON all taking place in the country.

