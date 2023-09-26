The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has demanded the appointment of additional judges for the Supreme Court, amid a steady fall in the number justices of the court in the last two years.

Since 2021, the court has seen an unabated decline in the number of its justices, which is set to continue into next month when another justice of the court will retire.

The number of justices has fallen from 20 that it was in November 2020 to 11 that it has been since mid-September, adding to the workload of already overworked remaining judges.

The NBA made the call for appointment of additional justices for the court in a statement on Tuesday, the demand coming less than two weeks after one of the justices, Amina Augie, bowed out after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Ms Augie’s retirement will be closely followed by the exit of Musa Dattijo Muhammad, who will also retire on clocking 70 on 27 October.

The imminent retirement of Mr Muhammad, currently the next most senior judge of the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), will bring the number of the justices to 10 – the lowest in the recent history of the court.

With 11 currently occupying the bench, there is a huge gap of 10 judges from the full complement of 21 justices that the court can accommodate.

“Meanwhile, the NBA has demanded for the immediate appointment of additional Justices to achieve the full complement of 21 Justices of the Supreme Court, as prescribed by Section 230(1)(B) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” a press statement by National Publicity Secretary of the body of Nigerian lawyers, Akorede Lawal, stated on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the demand is a repeat of the call which the NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, made in his speech at the valedictory court session recently held in honour of Ms Augie.

“The NBA President noted that it has become imperative that the Nigerian Constitution be amended to increase the threshold for the number of justices to be appointed to the Supreme Court and to reduce the number of matters that get to the Supreme Court by limiting the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to certain constitutional matters,” the statement added.

Since 2021, the Supreme Court has lost some judges to retirement, resignation and death.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, declared 10 slots on the Supreme Court bench open in June.

If expedited, the ongoing process of appointment could help to fill the Supreme Court bench to full capacity of 21 justices after Mr Muhammad’s exit in late October.

The NBA also commiserated with the CJN, other justices and staff of the Supreme Court over the fire incident at the court on Monday.

The NBA statement also touched on moves being made to ensure the remuneration of judges are improved on and captured in the 2024 budget.

READ NBA’S FULL STATEMENT

PRESS RELEASE

NBA PRESIDENT CONDOLES WITH THE CJN OVER FIRE INCIDENT AT THE SUPREME COURT COMPLEX, DECRIES THE DEPLETION OF THE SUPREME COURT BENCH, CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL JUSTICES, ANNOUNCES PROBABLE INCREMENT OF JUDICIAL OFFICERS’ SALARIES IN 2024 BUDGET, EXTOLS VIRTUES OF AUGIE, JSC (RTD)

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN has commiserated with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON, his brother Justices and staff of the Supreme Court over the fire incident at the Supreme Court complex, yesterday.

According to the NBA President, the incident which reportedly affected the chambers of some Justices call into question the integrity and safety of courts’ infrastructures in Nigeria. The NBA has therefore called for an investigation into the incident to forestall future recurrence.

Meanwhile, the NBA has demanded for the immediate appointment of additional Justices to achieve the full complement of 21 Justices of the Supreme Court, as prescribed by Section 230(1 )(B) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The NBA President made this call while giving his speech at the valedictory court session recently held in honour of Hon. Justice Amina Adamu Augie, CFR, JSC at the Supreme Court Complex, Abuja. The NBA President expressed concerns that the exit of Hon. Justice Augie from the Bench of the Supreme Court “has further reduced the number of Justices of this Court, with the attendant increase in the workload of the already overworked/overburdened and, unfortunately, poorly remunerated justices.”

The NBA President noted that it has become imperative that the Nigerian Constitution be amended to increase the threshold for the number of justices to be appointed to the Supreme Court and to reduce the number of matters that get to the Supreme Court by limiting the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to certain constitutional matters.

Giving update about the NBA’s engagement with the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the remuneration of judicial officers, the NBA President stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has directed a presidential working group to harmonise the recommendations from RMAFC, NBA and NJC, with the view to include the outcome in the 2024 budget appropriation. He added that the NBA has also proposed a new set of allowances in recognition of the peculiar demands of judicial office holders which include: Lifestyle Allowance, Dual Responsibility Allowance, Frequent Transfer Allowance and Long Service Allowance. Mr. Maikyau further noted that the NBA has recommended the delinking of judicial remuneration from that of the civil service, in order to strengthen the perception of judicial independence and to provide the necessary safeguard and reassurance to judicial officers.

Mr. Maikyau described the retired Justice Amina Augie as an exemplary jurist “who deftly combines knowledge and integrity with the right demeanour and discipline characteristic of a judge; a thorough and disciplined jurist; counsel appearing before my lord from his days in the magistracy must be prepared to answer straight and probing questions.” He remarked that “Justice Augie is an example of Nigerian women who are making important strides; breaking boundaries, challenging masculine domination of places of influence and authority and setting the stage for more women to rise to positions of authority within the judiciary and elsewhere.”

Hon. Justice Amina Augie was sworn in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria (JSC) on 7 November, 2016. His lordship retired upon clocking the statutory retirement age of 70 on 3 September, 2023. Justice Augie retired having served on the bench from the magistracy to the Supreme Court bench in a judicial career spanning 35 years.

Akorede Habeeb Lawal

National Publicity Secretary, NBA

26 September, 2023

