About five years after Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, had a parting of ways, the two leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appeared to be coming together again.

On Friday, the governor hosted a meeting with some associates of Mr Amosun in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Although Mr Amosun was not at the event, a personal aide of his told this newspaper in confidence that the former governor gave his approval for the meeting.

The protracted crisis in the APC began after Mr Abiodun was endorsed by the national leadership of the APC as the party’s governorship candidate despite the nomination of Adekunle Akinlade at a congress of the party organised by the then governor.

Mr Amosun, who was the APC senatorial candidate in that year’s general elections, went on to back Mr Akinlade who later lost the election as the candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Mr Amosun also refused to back Mr Abiodun’s reelection in 2023, despite remaining in the APC with the governor. This time, his group supported Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Abiodun won the election again but his victory is being challenged at the petition tribunal by Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Friday, prominent members of Mr Amosun’s camp told Mr Abiodun that they had decided to bury their hatchets and support the governor as the leader of the APC in the state,

The group was led to the meeting, held at the Presidential Lodge in Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta, by Derin Adebiyi, who had been sacked as the state APC chairman at the outset of the crisis by the Adams Oshimole-led National Working Committee of the party.

They were received by APC leaders in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the move towards reconciliation started many months ago.

Also at the meeting was Tunji Egbetokun, the political adviser of the governor.

Welcome speech

The senator representing Ogun Central, Shuaib Salisu, who was deputy chief of staff to Mr Amosun, in his first term, said he was proud to be a bridge between the two groups.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun praised the group for remaining in the APC despite the long crisis.

“I want to congratulate your sense of loyalty to leadership, which I will say is not only commendable, it is enviable,” the elated governor said.

“This is a culture that we must promote and entrench. It is a culture that is fast eroding, it is a culture that we are fast losing. Loyalty is 100 per cent.

“For some others, they move once things are not working well, but for you, you stay put. This sense of loyalty is worthy of emulation. We must appreciate the fact that there can only be one leader in a party at a time.

“Even when we have ambitions and desires, we must submit ourselves 100 per cent to leadership and believe that it is in that submission that will allow us to flourish and achieve our objectives, our dreams, our desires and aspirations, not by forming factions or by breaking away.

“To those who did not leave, please let us receive our brothers and sisters back. To those who are joining us, please let us display a sense of loyalty. I can assure you, you will be fully integrated.”

Mr Amosun could not be reached on the phone and his spokesperson did not offer any comment on the development when approached.

