Actress Ayonimofe Aolat Oyinbo welcomes baby after several miscarriages

Actress Ayonimofe Aolat Oyinbo announced the birth of her child with her second husband on Instagram and further disclosed the events surrounding her pregnancy.

The mother-of-two said a specific relief came with giving birth since she had had miscarriages and stillbirths. She explained how she was close to experiencing a similar traumatic experience during her recent pregnancy, as she would have nearly lost her baby to fibroid complications.

With relatively apt descriptive words, the actress wrote about the pains she experienced due to the fibroid and how familiar faces shunned her. However, despite the fear and health concerns, her son, King Praise, pulled through and was welcomed into the world.

Again, Cynthia Morgan tackles Jude Okoye

Singer Cynthia Morgan has again taken to social media to expose behind-the-scenes situations during her rise to fame and fall.

In a series of Instagram stories, she revealed some disturbing experiences with her former record label, Northside Music, which Jude Okoye owns. She accused the record label of making untrue statements about her following their fallout.

These statements include claiming they bought her a new car and house and gave her an allowance. She debunked these claims, citing how they took an emotional toll on her, especially the ones that said she did not generate returns for the record label.

Although she allegedly confronted the party responsible for these claims, it doesn’t change her opinion of people, especially Nigerian label owners.

Comedian Lizzy Jay’s sex tape blackmail

With the number of sex tapes being non-consensually distributed on the internet, actress Adeyela Adebola, best known for her work on The Order of Things, has taken to social media to do a pre-damage control.

The actress recalled how, some time ago, she fell ill and was placed on a medication of opioids and antibiotics. Unfortunately, she reacted negatively to these drugs, thus causing skin itchiness and rashes around her private parts.

To find a proper solution, she sent a Snapchat video of her private parts to her doctor. However, things took a surprising turn, as she believes that someone hacked into her Snapchat account and has the video. This claim stems from a user who claims to have her nude pictures.

She said the person who has the nudes has resorted to blackmailing her.

Iyabo Ojo narrates first poverty encounter

Host Toke Makinwa, during a close-up and personal interview with The Real Housewife of Lagos star, Iyabo Ojo had her speak about her humble beginnings.

Iyabo recounted how she never knew poverty until she married her first husband, Ademidun Ojo. Born into a wealthy family, the actress provided a background into how she was raised and supplied the basic and luxurious necessities life offers.

Her early marriage to Mr Ojo created a cultural shock as there was a shift in her financial lifestyle. One of the examples she cited was how she never knew the Face Me; I Slap You apartments existed until she visited her ex-husband’s house.

Former BBN housemate Chomzy acquires Benz

Congratulations to Esther Chioma Ndubueze (Chomzy), a popular ex-big brother housemate, for joining the ranks of Nigerian Benz owners. She is reported to have been gifted the car by her lover on her birthday.

In a series of clips, the ex-BBN housemate is seen surrounded by friends, including a former BBM housemate, Frodd, dancing and grooving to music. She was sprayed with money before the surprise of a Benz car.

Bimbo Ademoye speaks out on her mother’s betrayal

During a podcast interview with media personality Hauwa Magaji, Ankulapo, and Sugar Rush movie star Bimbo Ademoye, revealed intimate parental details of her life.

According to the actress, her mother left when she was two. Although they have reconnected in later years, the popular skitmaker notes that she has yet to have a close relationship or friendship with her mother. This does not hinder her from performing her duties, as she contributes towards her mother’s rent bills and sends her allowances.

Rita Edochie tackles Yul Edochie, Judy Austin

A trending video of Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has stirred mixed reactions among Nigerians. The video showed the actress speaking in the Igbo language at a gathering to celebrate the reported launch of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May Edochie’s foundation on her birthday.

When translated, the veteran actress speaks of being aware that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin have relocated to Abuja. Amidst several cheers from women present at the event, she admonished Judy Austin to let go of Yul so he could return to his first and legal wife, May.

Lagos Police Command to investigate Mohbad’s death

Following the speculations and online controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death, the Lagos Police Command on Saturday said that it had commenced a full investigation into the singer’s death.

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), the investigation would be headed by the Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) established by the Commissioner of Police.

Bobrisky gives conditions for late father’s burial attendance

Popular crossdresser and socialite Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, publicly announced the requirements for qualifying attendees at his father’s burial ceremony. One of these requirements is the need for guests to spend extravagantly.

“Those of you here saying you want me to invite you to my dad’s burial, well, there are conditions. You will come and spray nothing less than 200k because you all know my party is luxury, with enough food and drinks,” he wrote in a social media post.

Renowned production designer Pat Nebo is dead

Nollywood stars and the rest of the country have taken to social media to express their grief over the passing of award-winning production designer Pat Nebo.

Mr. Nebo, who has worked on major film projects like The Figurine and October 1st, reportedly died on Thursday, from a protracted illness that had left him bedridden.

Nollywood actress Cindy Amadi is dead

Another shocking event hit Nollywood as talented actress Cindy Amadi, best known for the critically acclaimed film Ife, died. The producers of the film confirmed this news in a statement

“We are significantly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #ìféthemovie.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss her family feel right now. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to her family and wish them all the comfort they need now.

“Rest in Peace, Cindy. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will always remember you, and you live on in our hearts forever.”

