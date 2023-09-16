In a groundbreaking moment for African highlife music, Kabaka and his Oriental International Brothers’ newest album, “Abialam,” has topped the Apple Music Top 100 chart worldwide.

The album peaked at the 50th position less than 24 hours after its release.

This monumental achievement makes “Abialam” the first highlife music album from Africa to ever reach this global milestone.

The body of music is his first release after a 17-year hiatus.

In a stunning comeback, the revered highlife artiste, whose music mainly resonated in Southeastern Nigeria and dominated the music scene for several years during the ’90s and the early 2000s, is set to reignite the flames of highlife music and captivate a new generation of music lovers.

The 77-year-old singer, renowned for his enchanting guitar melodies, once stood tall as an integral member of the legendary ‘Oriental Brothers International Band,’ an iconic Igbo highlife ensemble that dominated the 90s.

“Abialam,” which translates to “I have returned,” is an intricate tapestry of traditional rhythms and modern beats, capturing the essence of highlife music while resonating with a broad international audience.

Remarks

The album features six tracks that pay homage to the highlife genre’s rich history while incorporating contemporary elements that make it accessible and relevant to today’s music scene.

“We are beyond thrilled to see this level of engagement and support from our fans worldwide,” said Anyanwu Glory Ammarachi, COO of Derda Promotions.

“It’s an honour to represent highlife music on a global stage and make history with this album.” said Godwin “Kabaka” Opara in a statement.

“Abialam” has topped the charts and garnered critical acclaim from music critics, who lauded the album’s rich instrumentation, lyrical depth, and innovative sound.

This landmark moment is a testament to the rising global appeal of African music genres, particularly highlife music.

Fans can stream “Abialam” on Apple Music and all other major streaming platforms. With tour dates to be announced soon, Kabaka and his Oriental International Brothers are set to take the global music scene by storm.

