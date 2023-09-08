In what has been described as a historic moment for Africa, political and business leaders in Kenya, on Wednesday, adopted the Nairobi Declaration by committing $23 billion to accelerate green growth, mitigation and adaptation efforts in Africa.

The adoption of the historic climate pact followed a three-day extensive deliberations among African leaders and leaders from across the world, who were in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital city, to rewrite the narrative of climate change to include Africa’s leadership, resources and ability to make a sustainable difference globally.

The just concluded Africa Climate Summit (ACS) is the first of its sort on the continent. It focuses on delivering climate-positive growth and finance solutions for Africa and the world.

The pact announced on Wednesday and dubbed “The African Leaders Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change,” further renewed the continent’s leadership’s readiness and commitment to global climate action and sustainable development, infusing it with a distinctive African character.

During an engagement at the summit, African leaders repeatedly called for collective global action in resource mobilisation for both development and climate action as they challenged the global community to honour its commitments, citing the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

At the summit, championed by Mr Ruto and AU Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki, the leaders urged development partners to align their technical and financial resources towards promoting sustainable utilisation of Africa’s natural assets.

Other dignitaries spotted at the declaration ceremony include South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Julius Maada (Sierra Leone), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Ismaïl Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Isaias Afwerki (Eritrea) and Idriss Deby (Chad) and DRC Congo Prime Minister Sama Kyenge.

Others were First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Angola Vice President Esperança da Costa, Namibia Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo and alongside 66 ministers from different countries, organisers said.

The Nairobi Declaration

While announcing the new Africa-driven climate change pact on Wednesday, President Ruto said the African Leaders’ shared understanding became clearer at the summit that “Africa is not only the cradle of humanity, it is its future.”

The Kenya leader described Africa as the last frontier of untapped potential in the form of hundreds of millions of young men and women who are educated, skilled, motivated, innovative, ready and willing to drive the enterprises and industries that will unlock the possibilities promised by its immense endowment of natural assets, mineral resources and green energy potential.

This, he said, will unleash opportunities and prosperity for Africa and the world on an unprecedented scale.

At the Summit, the leaders said they made it clear that they are aware of the unjust configuration of multilateral institutional frameworks that perpetually place African nations behind, through costly financing which plunges the continent’s economies into a debt trap and denies them resources needed to mitigate and adapt in response to climate change crisis threatening lives and livelihoods.

As a continent, the African leaders said they have developed their common position which encapsulates their ambitions for socioeconomic transformation and climate action agenda.

This position, the leaders said, is anchored on the potential that Africa holds to decarbonize the global economy and sets the stage for green industrialisation throughout the world.

Key demands

Among several demands brought to the fore and captured in the declaration document, the African leaders are demanding a fair playing ground for their countries to access the investment needed to unlock the potential and translate it into opportunities.

“We further demand a just multilateral development finance architecture, to liberate our economies from odious debt and onerous barriers to necessary financial resources,” Mr Ruto said.

“We are clear in our minds and hearts that the international community must walk with us in this journey into a future of prosperity and security in an ecologically balanced, thriving planet.”

The African leaders said they are determined to have difficult conversations, take hard decisions and make uncomfortable changes, to set international consensus on an Afro-centric and globally inclusive path into an African future.

On his part, the AU chairperson, Mr Faki said the Nairobi declaration has been endorsed unanimously, demonstrating the continent’s desire to mitigate climate change.

“The Africa Union will work out a road map for the implementation of this declaration,” he said.

He called on African leaders to continue pushing for climate justice, concrete action and honouring commitments.

Mr Faki called for teamwork and unity in ensuring Africa’s voice is heard.

Youth inclusion

The African leaders posited that the climate pact message would not be fulfilled without the vibrant youth the continent is endowed with.

“On a continent as young as Africa, it is impossible to imagine the future without the youth,” Mr Ruto said.

“Our young men and women, in every African country, are the primary stakeholders who will define and drive our agenda for green transformation and sustainable opportunity.”

Based on this, the president said their message will not be clear if the voice of the youth is missing.

“Our efforts to achieve prosperity will not succeed if there are no opportunities for the youth. And our journey will be long, hard and in vain if the youth are not coming with us,” he added.

Climate Change and Concerns for Africa

Over the last decade, extreme weather conditions such as flooding, heatwaves, drought, coastal erosion, wildfires and storms, have become more persistent across Africa and globally.

The aftermath of these extreme climatic events has resulted in significant losses of lives, livelihoods, and biodiversity and has plunged millions of people into unprecedented hardship across Africa and globally.

While this nature’s prevalent changes have been attributed to climate change effects exacerbated by the continuous emissions of Greenhouse Gases, Africa’s emission footprint is only a fraction of the global emissions. Yet, the continent is grappling with the consequences of climate change at an unprecedented scale due to poor climate adaptation and mitigation financing.

The aftermath of the climate change catastrophe is evident in the surge in food insecurity, disruptions of ecosystems and economies, displacement and migration of people due to weather crises and worsening threat of conflict amidst dwindling resources.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) state of climate in Africa 2022 report, the rate of temperature increase in Africa has accelerated in recent decades, with weather- and climate-related hazards becoming more severe.

Meanwhile, the continent barely receives 10 per cent of the global financing for climate adaptation. According to the report, more than 110 million people on the continent have been directly affected by weather, climate and water-related hazards in 2022, causing more than $ 8.5 billion in economic damages.

Also, the continent recorded about 5,000 fatalities, of which 48 per cent were associated with drought and 43 per cent were associated with flooding, according to the Emergency Event Database. Reports suggest that these figures could be much higher than what was quoted due to underreporting of the issues.

While the region is plagued with a deficit of infrastructure, technology and financial capacity to effectively and efficiently respond to the climate crisis due to debt distress and economic shocks, several promises made by world leaders to upscale climate financing in Africa have not been fulfilled, which formed part of the major reason behind the inaugural ACS 2023 Summit in Kenya ahead of the forthcoming 28th Edition of the UN Conference of the Parties (COP28) later this year in the UAE.

With the conclusion of the Summit and announcement of the Nairobi Declaration, the event recorded significant milestones and impactful discussions.

It emphasised Africa’s readiness to take control of its destiny as a green leader and economic powerhouse, organisers said.

Many climate activists believe the occasion of the ACS 2023 summit and the Nairobi Declaration adopted, would mean the African Group of Negotiators would go into the next COP negotiations table as a united entity. This underscored the continent’s commitment to proactive climate action, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

