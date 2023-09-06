The Presidential Election Petition Court has affirmed Bola Tinubu as the validly elected President of Nigeria.

Haruna Tsammani, the head of the five-member panel of the court who delivered the lead judgement, made the pronouncement after dismissing the petition of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku’s case was the third and last of the petitions, aimed at the credibility of the 25 February presidential election, to be dismissed by the court in its record 12 hour-long judgement on Wednesday.

The court earlier dismissed the petitions by Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the All Peoples Movement (APM).

Mr Tsammani held that the three petitions were not proved.

The three petitions alleged among others, non-qualification of Mr Tinubu to run for the presidency, irregularities and corrupt practices during the election, and failure of Mr Tinubu to meet full constitutional requirements to be declared the winner of the election due to his inability to secure 25 per cent of the votes in Abuja, the federal capital.

The court resolved all the issues formulated for determination of the cases against the petitioners and in favour of Mr Tinubu and the other respondents.

The court ruled that none of the allegations were proved with credible evidence.

So far, two members of the panel – Stephen Adah and Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, have adopted the reasoning and conclusions in the lead judgement.

Their opinions concurring with the lead judgement already constitute the court’s majority decision while the two remaining judges – Moses Ugo and Abbah Mohammed – await their turns to deliver their own opinions.

Ms Bolaji-Yusuf was still delivering the full details of her opinion as of the time of filing this report at 9.21 p.m.

