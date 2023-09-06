The Nigerian duo of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

This is remarkably the first time that two Nigerian players have been nominated for the prestigious award in the same year.

Osimhen enjoyed a phenomenal season for Napoli last time out; powering the Naples-based club to to their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

The Nigerian finished as the highest goal scorer in Italy that season with 26 goals, a feat no African player has ever achieved and he has started the new season brightly also with three goals in three games.

Osimhen’s heroics are not with his club alone as he has equally been doing great things in the Green and White colours of Nigeria a feat that earned in a national honour bestowed on him by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Osimhen has been a key player for the Super Eagles, helping them to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare. He is equally the top scorer in the qualifying series; highlighting his pivotal role in the campaign.

The other nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Halland, Mohamed Salah, and Bukayo Saka among others,

Women category

Oshoala, meanwhile, has been in equally impressive form for Barcelona Femeni helping them to a historic treble last season with the climax being the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The 28-year-old who scored 21 goals in 28 appearances for Barcelona last season has also been fantastic for the national team, the Super Falcons.

Oshoala despite being plagued by injuries helped the Super Falcons make it to the Round of 16 at the last World Cup staged in New Zealand and Australia.

The Women’s World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati, the competition’s Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa, and Colombian teenager Linda Caicedo all made the nomination list with Oshoala.

Full list of men’s Ballon d’Or nominees:

André Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy

Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez – Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri – Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea

Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England

