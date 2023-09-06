The Nigerian duo of Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.
This is remarkably the first time that two Nigerian players have been nominated for the prestigious award in the same year.
Osimhen enjoyed a phenomenal season for Napoli last time out; powering the Naples-based club to to their first Serie A title in over 30 years.
The Nigerian finished as the highest goal scorer in Italy that season with 26 goals, a feat no African player has ever achieved and he has started the new season brightly also with three goals in three games.
Osimhen’s heroics are not with his club alone as he has equally been doing great things in the Green and White colours of Nigeria a feat that earned in a national honour bestowed on him by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
Osimhen has been a key player for the Super Eagles, helping them to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare. He is equally the top scorer in the qualifying series; highlighting his pivotal role in the campaign.
The other nominees for the 2023 Ballon d’Or include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Halland, Mohamed Salah, and Bukayo Saka among others,
Women category
Oshoala, meanwhile, has been in equally impressive form for Barcelona Femeni helping them to a historic treble last season with the climax being the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
The 28-year-old who scored 21 goals in 28 appearances for Barcelona last season has also been fantastic for the national team, the Super Falcons.
Oshoala despite being plagued by injuries helped the Super Falcons make it to the Round of 16 at the last World Cup staged in New Zealand and Australia.
The Women’s World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati, the competition’s Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa, and Colombian teenager Linda Caicedo all made the nomination list with Oshoala.
Full list of men’s Ballon d’Or nominees:
André Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon
Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia
Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad
Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt
Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England
Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal
Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa/Argentina
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia
Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal
Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy
Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway
Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco
Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway
Julián Álvarez – Manchester City/Argentina
Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona/Germany
Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid/Brazil
Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina
Rodri – Manchester City/Spain
Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan/Argentina
Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France
Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland
Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain/France
Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea
Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria
Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia
Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999