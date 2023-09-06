The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja will today (Wednesday) deliver its much-anticipated, high-stake judgement on three petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Tinubu’s win as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25 February has been eclipsed by the opposition’s allegations of fraud in the process that was eagerly monitored around the world.

There are three pending petitions filed in court in the aftermath of the election challenging the credibility of Mr Tinubu’s victory which the five-member panel of the court will decide on today.

Two of the petitions were filed by the leading opposition presidential candidates – Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second behind Mr Tinubu, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who took the third position, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A total of 18 candidates contested the election.

The third petition was filed by a political party, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), whose presidential candidate, Chichi Ojei, scored 25,961 votes out of the over 28 million votes cast during the election.

There were two other petitions filed by the Action Peoples Party (APP) and the Action Alliance (AA) at the court before the close of the window for filing presidential election petitions in March but were withdrawn before hearing began.

The two separate but typical petitions filed by Atiku and Mr Obi, centre on election and pre-election issues.

They attacked the qualification of Mr Tinubu to contest the election, the legality of the nomination of his running mate, the integrity of the election process, and the threshold of the spread of votes used by INEC to declare Mr Tinubu as the winner of the poll.

Both Atiku and Mr Obi individually asked the court to either declare them the winner of the election or order a fresh poll. Should the court choose to order a fresh election, they prayed that Mr Tinubu and his party, the APC, should be barred from participating in it.

The APM did not claim to have won the election. Its petition, anchored on the sole ground of alleged double nomination of Mr Tinubu’s running mate and present-day Vice President, Kashim Shettima, sought the cancellation of APC’s votes and declaration of Atiku the winner of the poll.

Mr Tinubu was inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th leader in May, three months after the disputed election, while the opposition candidates continued to wage a legal challenge to his victory in court.

The court’s judgement, which will be televised live, is a high-stake decision that will get attention beyond Nigeria.

At home, with the broad spectrum of interests fixated on the cases since March, the judgement, whichever way it goes, will impact heavily on public confidence in the judiciary, and INEC alongside its heavily funded technological tools it deployed nationwide for the first time during the 2023 elections.

Also, Mr Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s president, which the court is going to decide on today, goes to the root of his standing as the chair of the West African regional body, ECOWAS.

Many within and outside Nigeria are also looking forward to the judgement as the basis for reassessment of his credibility as a critical voice on the African continent, which is seeing a new wave of disputed elections followed by coups in different African countries.

The judgement is coming at a time when Mr Tinubu’s advocacy for entrenchment of democratic rule in Africa is resonating across Africa and the world.

The panel of five judges comprising four men and a woman is led by Haruna Tsammani (63).

The other members are: Stephen Adah (65), Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf (63), Moses Ugo (57), and Abba Mohammed (62).

The five-member bench is scheduled to begin its judgement at 9 a.m.

Atiku and Mr Obi anchored their petitions on, among other claims, that Mr Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election, citing discrepancies in his academic records and previous judicial indictment.

The petitioners alleged that Mr Tinubu was not eligible to contest the 25 February election after a 1993 decision of the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, ordering him to forfeit $460,000 in a case involving drugs trafficking.

The petitioners similarly alleged that Mr Tinubu’s running mate, Mr Shettima, was illegally nominated for two separate constituencies in the same election cycle – as Borno Central senatorial candidate and vice-presidential candidate for the whole of Nigeria – therefore rendering their joint ticket invalid.

The petitioners also alleged widespread suppression of votes as well as manipulation and alteration of results to favour Mr Tinubu in, cumulatively, more than 25 states of the federation.

According to the leading opposition candidates, the election was also marred by the failure of INEC to upload photographic copies of polling unit results on its Results Viewing (IReV) portal promptly as stipulated in the election guidelines.

They also complained that Mr Tinubu failed to meet full constitutional requirements to be declared the winner of the election because of his failure to secure 25 per cent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr Tinubu’s opponents said by failing to secure 25 per cent of the votes in the federal capital, he did not meet the full constitutional requirement to be declared the winner, an issue that they gave an extraordinary stress at the hearing of the cases.

But INEC, Mr Tinubu, and the APC urged the court to dismiss the petitions on the grounds that they were founded on wrong legal interpretations while the petitioners also failed to provide evidence to substantiate alleged irregularities and results manipulations.

8.47 a.m: Vice-President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the courtroom ahead of the judgement scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed are also seated in court ahead of the verdict.

8.54 a.m: Some APC governors, including Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, have arrived at the courtroom.

8: 53 a.m: Another APC governor, Governors Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti Ekiti State also arrived with his Kogi, Imo and Yobe counterparts.

8:59 a.m: Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, arrives court.

9.06 a.m: Vice-President Shettima exchanges pleasantries with lawyers as he finds his way to his seat.

9.27a.m: The five judges file in and take their seats.

The proceedings will begin any moment from now.

9.28 a.m: The head of the five-member bench, Haruna Tsammani, welcomed everyone to the packed courtroom.

He describes the proceedings as “the zenith” of the hearing.

He says the judgement on the three cases is lengthy and may take few hours.

9.31 a.m: The panel is to begin with Peter Obi’s case.

A court official announces the case and the party.

9.32. a.m: Vice-President Kashim Shettima represents President Tinubu and himself.

9.33 a.m: Julius Abure, the chair of the Labour Party, represents the party. Mr Obi is absent.

9.35 a.m: Abdullahi Ganduje, the chair of APC, represents the party.

9.37 a.m: The lead counsel for the Labour Party and Mr Obi, Livy Ozoukwu, announces his appearance and the names of other lawyers with him.

9.38a.m: Stephen Adehi, a SAN, announces appearance for INEC.

9.39a.m: A.A Malik, a SAN, announces for Mr Tinubu.

9.40 a.m: Charles Edosomwan, a SAN, announces appearance for the APC

9:42 a.m: Court official calls APM petition against President Bola Tinubu.

9: 43 am: May Agbamuche-Mbu announces representation for INEC

9: 44 a.m: Vice-President Shettima stood up for recognition. Abdullahi Ganduje announces representation for APC.

9: 45 a.m: APM lawyer announces appearance.

9.48 a.m: Charles Edosamwan, SAN, announces appearance for APC.

9: 49 a.m: A A Malik announces appearance for Mr Shettima and APC.

9.52 a.m: Court official calls the third case – Atiku’s case.

9:52 a.m: PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, announces self as representatives of Atiku and his party.

9:55 a.m: Chris Uche (SAN) announces legal representation for Atiku and PDP.

9.56 a.m: Stephen Adehi, a SAN, announces his team’s appearance for INEC.

9: 58 a.m: AA Malik, a SAN, announces appearance for Mr Tinubu.

9: 59 a.m: Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan announces appearance for APC

10.00 a.m: The head of the five-member bench, 63-year-old Haruna Tsammani, says the court will begin the judgement on petition No. 4, the APM’s case.

10.04: APM argues that Vice-President Shettima was not qualified to contest the 25 February presidential election as Mr Tinubu’s running mate as his nomination violated Section 35 of Electoral Act 2022, and other constitutional provisions.

The party prays the court to void the votes polled by the APC in the election.

