In a recent report, Spotify, an online streaming platform, disclosed that Gen Zs aged 18-24 accounted for 55 per cent of the total Nigerian hip-hop streams.

Considering their massive support for Hip-Hop music, Nigerian Generation Z individuals occupy the most significant percentage of the genre’s listeners.

Gen Zs, colloquially known as Zoomers, is the demographic succeeding Millennials and preceding Generation Alpha. They were born between 1997 and 2012.

Spotify also disclosed that they are followed by listeners aged 25-29, contributing 19 per cent of the streams, while the age brackets of 0-17 and 30-34 hold a 9 per cent share.

From a gender perspective, Spotify revealed that Nigerian Hip hop music predominantly resonates with males, commanding a substantial 75 per cent of the recorded streams, while females account for 24 per cent.”

However, it stated that the genre has continued to thrive in the streaming era as a new crop of rappers create rap music that appeals to Gen Z consumers.

Spotify noted how its platform has enabled Gen Z to explore and embrace music worldwide, with Nigerian hip-hop resonating strongly due to its energetic, relatable lyrics and cultural authenticity.

“Hip hop’s popularity among Gen Zs continues to grow. This is evident in the data that shows how the generation consumes the genre of music, ” It added.

Pioneers and Faves

The report recognised some Nigerian artistes who started the journey of hip-hop to give it the popularity it has today.

They include Modenine, Naeto C, Bouqui, Ruggedman, Gino, Eedris Abdulkareem, eLDee, Sasha P, Ikechukwu and others.

They noted that these artists pioneered the sounds and culture of hip-hop that have influenced Nigerian tracks and have grown to gain substantial traction within the continent.

It said, “It’s interesting to see how Nigerian listeners who are hip hop enthusiasts are contributing to the elevation of the hip hop genre and the sounds that tapped influences from it.”

Trailing back to the impact of Nigerian Gen Zs on promoting hip-hop music, it said the demographic is playing a significant role in this trend.

According to the streaming platform, the spotlight falls on Olamide, Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez, Zlatan, and Ice Prince as the most streamed Nigerian hip-hop artistes.

It said, “Nigeria’s patriotism in music is evident as most streamed hip hop artists are Nigerians, unlike regions such as Kenya and South Africa where international hit-man Drake leads.”

Global Recognition

Like Afrobeats, Nigerian Hip hop has also made its way to a global pedestal with its five decades of existence.

Hip Hop has achieved global prominence, and this triumph extends to Nigeria, where it has profoundly influenced the evolution of Afrobeats.

Spotify’s report says it’s unsurprising that Nigeria occupies a significant position within Africa’s hip-hop listenership landscape, securing the second spot right after South Africa.

“This position underscores the genre’s popularity within the country and reflects the widespread impact of Nigerian hip hop on the African music scene.”

Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, Victor Okpala, noted that Hip-hop is one of the most popular music genres in the world.

The artiste manager opined that it contributes to newer genres and music movements in Nigeria and worldwide.

He said, “Its ability to evolve and stay relevant is a testament to its power as a form of artistic expression that resonates with listeners worldwide.”

