Movie Title: To Freedom

Release Date: 13 January, 2023

Director: Biodun Stephen

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Cast: Osas Ighodaro, Etim Effiong, Jide Kosoko, Elvina Ibru, Beverly Osu and Eso Dike

In 2022, audiences watched Nollywood actor Etim Effiong ditch the good boy persona by delivering an excellent yet terrifying performance as an abusive boyfriend or fiancee in the Lyndsey Efejuku-directed romantic drama ‘The One for Sarah’.

Unlike ‘The one for Sarah’, where he plays a manipulative and violent narrator, in ‘To Freedom’, we see him portray an abusive husband who, during the first half of the film, deceives viewers into sympathising with him.

This sympathy is primarily driven by several nuances embedded in the film. To Freedom is one of the few Nollywood films where the writer clearly understands the need to show and not tell and possesses an element of unpredictability vis-à-vis its characters’ actions and storyline.

Although its cringy dialogue and poor line delivery, along with its cinematography, raise several eyebrows, To Freedom does an excellent job of exploring the themes of domestic violence, obsession, and manipulation.

The Plot

The opening scene introduces viewers to a couple, Tobi (Etim Effiong) and Shola (Osas Ighodaro). Based on the voiceovers and montage, we have painted a picture of their undying love for each other. Their romantic journey is cut short as Shola goes missing during a rainy night.

Tobi plunges into a terrible state of depression. One year passes, and his efforts to find her are futile. His lackadaisical attitude creates concerns among his loved ones, especially his friend, who believes Tobi is in denial.

To speed up the grieving process around Shola’s disappearance, her parents organise a funeral in her honour, which angers Tobi. Reflecting on his outburst, he decides to go to therapy.

Another year passes, and Tobi slowly starts to heal and goes on a date. During the date, he sees a recent picture of Shola and remains adamant about her being alive. His investigative efforts become disoriented, prompting him to get admitted to a psychiatrist’s hospital.

As he lay on a bed in the hospital, he received a shocking revelation and several betrayals.

The Good

Freedom not only kept viewers on the edge of their seats but also turned them into mini-investigators. The audience joined Tobi in his search for Shola, which was quite a roller coaster. There were several theories that the film created around Shola’s disappearance despite the unpredictability of the events that led to the climax.

The chemistry among the cast members is noticeable. Unlike other Nollywood films that leave viewers wondering if a couple is a couple and not roommates, Tobi and Shola’s relationship had the right amount of depiction of reality and rom-com tropes. Osas and Etim did their very best to create convincing characters. Etim, who eventually turned out to be the bad guy, deceived viewers into rooting for him, an act that requires range from the best actors. Osas complements his performance by delivering an award-winning performance of a dutiful wife who desperately wants to break free of the terrible shackles called marriage.

Lastly, the costume designer took the saying, “Go big or go home.” The outfits worn by the characters felt like something ripped off from a fashion catalogue. This contributed to how the clothes reflected the glamorous yet disturbing world the characters existed in.

The Bad

While the cinematography has a few flaws, the uncoordinated use of camera angles makes some scenes a sore sight. This added to the average sound quality, raising whether the film went through a detailed editing process.

Apart from Osas, Etim, and Eso Dike, the rest of the cast failed to make a mark with their characters. There was so much more that could have been done with the portrayal of, let’s say, the therapist. It would have been more believable if she surrounded herself with an aura of mystery while keeping things professional. The therapist’s almost carefree attitude partly exposed a sinister plan lurking in the shadows against Femi.

Final Verdict

8/10. Watch it. To Freedom explores a controversial issue in our society: abuse. It offers excellent moral lessons that you don’t want to miss out on.

“To Freedom” is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

