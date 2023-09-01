President Bola Tinubu has sacked Bashir Gwandu as the head of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The president also appointed Khalil Halilu as the new head of the agency.

The sack and appointment were contained in a statement by Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

“President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Khalil Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI),” Mr Ngelale wrote.

“By this appointment, Mr Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

“Mr Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“The tenure of Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated.

“By the directive of the president, this appointment takes immediate effect.”

